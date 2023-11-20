The First Read: One thing each NFL team has to be thankful for entering Week 12

The Daniel Jones contract. If the Giants can take anything away from what has been a horrendous season, it’s that it’s time to think about other options at quarterback. They gave Jones a four-year, $160 million extension in March, but the penalty of walking away from him isn’t substantial after the 2024 season. That means it’s time to take advantage of what is trending toward a top-five pick in next year’s draft. There will be plenty of quality prospects to choose from, and Jones could be a bridge if the team wants to give that player a year to develop. It sucks that Jones tore his ACL and had to play behind a lousy offensive line. But it also would be a huge mistake for the Giants to not find a way to benefit from all that frustration.