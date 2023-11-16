Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

There were some questions about whether Diggs and the Bills were on the same page as recently as June following his sideline behavior during the Bills' Divisional Round loss in January to the Bengals. But Diggs reaffirmed his commitment to the team since, and on Thursday he appeared annoyed at the continued questions on his status in Buffalo.

"It's like I've repeatedly had to say the same things twice to multiple people," Diggs said. "... I feel like I addressed it in training camp. I addressed it prior to that. But I really sat down with everyone (with the team) around training camp and felt like I nipped it in the bud as to how I felt or what I was feeling.

"But here we are again revisiting the topic about how I feel. I play with confidence, I go home with confidence. I prepare each and every week. I've always been a professional. I've never really said anything about being unhappy. So when you draw conclusions as to stuff I've never said, that's what kind of troubles me because it kind of throws a wrench in it. It creates chaos where I haven't created chaos. ...

"I've said the same words over and over and over. But when you draw conclusions in how I feel in my foreseeable future here. I've never said anything but I'm a Buffalo Bill. I give it everything I got. I'm a professional and I treat this game as such."

So what exactly does Diggs believe has been wrong with Buffalo's offense?

"Just execution," he said. "As far as with the wideouts, not being on the same page all the time, (but) we've had some balls on the ground, too."

Diggs added that their execution isn't "what we're used to" but offered up a more optimistic view of how things can improve under Brady's watch.

"Tighten up the screws, iron out the wrinkles -- we can hope for a change," he said. "But more so, getting out on the practice field and communicating and working through it. …

"A lot of people like to say the house is on fire, but for us, I feel like we do a lot of good things and we're right there. The margin for error is small in the NFL. … If we can -- not necessarily right the ship -- but tighten up those loose things on those loose screws maybe we can have the tide turn."

Diggs added:

"We're 5-5. We've done some good things, we've done some bad things. Kind of like to that point I said previously, we're right there. Small margin of error, those things that we had mishaps on. We need to capitalize more on offense. We need to score more points. I can point out the obvious for anybody. It's just very small in the things we need to correct because we do a lot of good things."

But in Diggs' mind, if the Bills are going to rally from 5-5 to into the postseason for the fifth straight season and sixth time in seven years, it will have less to do with coaching changes and more with the players self-regulating better.