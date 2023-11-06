Around the NFL

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers fractured forearm, expected to have surgery and miss around four weeks 

Published: Nov 06, 2023 at 07:45 AM
The Philadelphia Eagles' rivalry win Sunday didn't come without a significant loss.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football.

Goedert is scheduled for an MRI and additional tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and need for surgery, per Rapoport, who added that the procedure would likely happen as soon as today, and the hope is that Goedert would only miss around four weeks.

In the third quarter Sunday, Goedert hauled in the last of his three catches from Jalen Hurts and was thrown down along the sideline onto his arm. He remained on the field for a good amount of time before leaving for the locker room.

Goedert, who had a slow start to the season, has come on lately. He had three catches for 50 yards Sunday and has 38 receptions for 410 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the year.

Goedert has missed time in each of his previous four seasons, including being sidelined for four games last season with a shoulder injury.

news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs defense: 'This is the best defense I've ever played with'

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down the high-powered Dolphins offense on Sunday in Germany. Tight end Travis Kelce said afterward that this year's defensive group is the best he's played with.
news

Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

Jalen Hurts didn't miss a snap during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but Philadelphia's QB dealt with a banged up knee in a "gritty" Week 9 performance.
news

Josh Jacobs on Raiders' victory over Giants: 'The vibe and the energy is just electric'

Days after the firing of Josh McDaniels, the Raiders won their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, soundly defeating the Giants 30-6. The whole team seemed to feel a new energy with the change and subsequent win, with running back Josh Jacobs saying, "The vibe and the energy is just electric right now."
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand: 'Just got to continue to get better'

Joe Burrow is back and so too are his Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns to propel the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, for Cincinnati's fourth consecutive win on Sunday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa shoulders blame for Dolphins' comeback falling short vs. Chiefs: 'It was my fault'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the blame for Miami's comeback falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs. "It was my fault," Tagovailoa said.
news

Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to comeback win off bench: 'I know the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal'

Having arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Dobbs was thrown into the fire Sunday when rookie Jaren Hall was concussed. Dobbs delivered with two comebacks in one fourth quarter as the Vikings rallied past the Atlanta Falcons for a stunning 31-28 victory.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud sets single-game rookie passing record with 470 yards in comeback win over Buccaneers

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tore the Buccaneers defense asunder in his eighth career start, tying a rookie record with five touchdown passes and setting one with 470 passing yards in a 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Raiders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury -- potentially a torn ACL -- during New York's 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Jets on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.
news

Vikings QB Jaren Hall suffers concussion vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, making his first-career start in replace of an injured Kirk Cousins, suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.