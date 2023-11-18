Around the NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) not activated off injured reserve for Week 11

Published: Nov 18, 2023 at 03:41 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Justin Jefferson's return will wait for at least another week.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is not going to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Jefferson was questionable coming into the game but remains on injured reserve.

Jefferson, whose practice window was opened Nov. 8, will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a right hamstring injury sustained in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related Links

Jefferson is likely to be in line to make his return in Week 12, when the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.  

Minnesota was 1-4 after losing to the Chiefs -- and losing Jefferson -- but has managed to win five in a row since.

Jefferson recorded 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns in his five games this season.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, first-round receiver Jordan Addison and wideout Brandon Powell have picked things up as of late in Jefferson's (and KJ Osborn's more recent) absence.

The Vikings (6-4) will kick off against the host Broncos (4-5) at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday.

Related Content

news

Dolphins activating RB De'Von Achane (knee) off injured reserve ahead of matchup with Raiders

The Dolphins are activating running back De'Von Achane off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, an indication that the rookie is ready take the field for the first time since Week 5.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, is questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.