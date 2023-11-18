Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) not activated off injured reserve for Week 11

Jefferson is likely to be in line to make his return in Week 12, when the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Minnesota was 1-4 after losing to the Chiefs -- and losing Jefferson -- but has managed to win five in a row since.

Jefferson recorded 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns in his five games this season.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, first-round receiver Jordan Addison and wideout Brandon Powell have picked things up as of late in Jefferson's (and KJ Osborn's more recent) absence.