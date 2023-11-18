Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) not activated off injured reserve for Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is not going to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Jefferson was questionable coming into the game but remains on injured reserve.
Jefferson, whose practice window was opened Nov. 8, will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a right hamstring injury sustained in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jefferson is likely to be in line to make his return in Week 12, when the Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
Minnesota was 1-4 after losing to the Chiefs -- and losing Jefferson -- but has managed to win five in a row since.
Jefferson recorded 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns in his five games this season.
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, first-round receiver Jordan Addison and wideout Brandon Powell have picked things up as of late in Jefferson's (and KJ Osborn's more recent) absence.
The Vikings (6-4) will kick off against the host Broncos (4-5) at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday.