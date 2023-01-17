Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

Former Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is returning to Cleveland.

The Browns plan to hire Schwartz as their new dc, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

Schwartz got his NFL start with the Browns under Bill Belichick as a personnel scout from 1993-1995.

Schwartz rose to prominence as the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator (2001-2008), which helped him land the Detroit Lions head coaching gig. Schwartz helped the Lions return to the postseason for the first time in over a decade but bottomed out, going 29-51 in five seasons.

After his stint as a head coach, the fiery Schwartz returned to defensive coordinator duties. He spent one season as DC in Buffalo in 2014. He then moved to Philadelphia, where he spent the next five seasons as the coordinator, helping the Eagles win their first Lombardi Trophy in 2017.

Schwartz left Eagles following the 2020 season, returning to Tennessee as a senior defensive assistant for the past two campaigns.