NFL stats and records, Week 11: Bills' Josh Allen sets TD mark through six seasons; 49ers' Brock Purdy has perfect day

3) Tyreek Hill's first 10 games reach new height for Super Bowl era

The Dolphins hosted the Raiders in Week 11 and played a much closer game than they would like, as Miami led by just a point at halftime before going on to win, 20-13.

Hill briefly left the game with a hand injury but returned to finish with 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

It was the 10th game of Hill's career, including playoffs, in which he has had at least 10 catches, 140-plus receiving yards and a TD. That ties him with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Texans legend Andre Johnson for the most games of that category in NFL history.