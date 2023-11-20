NFL stats and records, Week 11: Bills' Josh Allen sets TD mark through six seasons; 49ers' Brock Purdy has perfect day

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
1) Josh Allen plays cleaner, sets combined TD mark over Patrick Mahomes
Allen had a relatively clean game in Week 11 against the Jets, which was the Bills' first outing after firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
With three touchdowns (one interception) and 275 yards passing, Allen led the Bills to a 32-6 blowout win, getting back above .500 and setting up an exciting Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.
Allen (205) also passed Patrick Mahomes (204) on Sunday for the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns in a player's first six seasons in NFL history. A little caveat ... Mahomes played in just one game during his 2017 rookie season.
2) DaRon Bland ties NFL's single-season pick-six mark
In Week 8, Bland became the first player in Cowboys history with three pick-sixes in a season -- something even Deion Sanders never did for Dallas.
In Week 11, Bland became just the fourth player in NFL history to return four interceptions for touchdowns in a single season.
Bland tied Eagles corner Eric Allen (1993), Chiefs safety Jim Kearny (1972) and Hall of Famer Ken Houston (1971) for the most pick-sixes in a season in NFL history.
There has been nothing bland about the second-year cornerback's play this year.
3) Tyreek Hill's first 10 games reach new height for Super Bowl era
The Dolphins hosted the Raiders in Week 11 and played a much closer game than they would like, as Miami led by just a point at halftime before going on to win, 20-13.
Hill briefly left the game with a hand injury but returned to finish with 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.
It was the 10th game of Hill's career, including playoffs, in which he has had at least 10 catches, 140-plus receiving yards and a TD. That ties him with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Texans legend Andre Johnson for the most games of that category in NFL history.
Hill (1,222) also became the first player in the Super Bowl era to top 1,200 receiving yards within his team's first 10 games of a season. The only players to do that prior to 1966 were Hall of Famers Elroy Hirch (1951) and Raymond Berry (1960), as well as Oilers legend Charley Hennigan (1961).
4) Brock Purdy is perfect against Buccaneers
Purdy and the 49ers have looked dominant since their Week 9 bye, turning a three-game losing streak into back-to-back beatdowns in Weeks 10 and 11.
In Week 11's showing against the Buccaneers, Purdy completed 21 of 25 pass attempts (84 percent) for 333 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to post a perfect 158.3 passer rating, the highest attainable mark.
At 23 years and 327 days old, Purdy became the second-youngest player in NFL history with a perfect passer rating in a game (minimum 20 pass attempts). Only Lamar Jackson (22 years, 244 days), who did so in Week 1 of his 2019 MVP season, accomplished the feat at a younger age.
5) Christian McCaffrey trails only Randy Moss in rewarding new team with TDs
McCaffrey did McCaffrey things in Week 11 against the Buccaneers -- he totaled 103 yards from scrimmage, including a four-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
CMC has now played in 21 regular season games with the 49ers and has totaled 24 touchdowns in that span. Only one other player in NFL history has had more touchdowns through his first 21 games with a new team, and that player happens to be known as one of the best acquisitions in NFL history.
Hall of Famer Randy Moss scored 25 times in his first 21 games with the Patriots, the bulk of which came during his historic 2007 season.
6) Keenan Allen joins decorated group despite loss
The Chargers suffered a last-minute, three-point loss to the Packers on Sunday, but outside of an uncharacteristic red-zone drop, Allen still had a productive day.
He became the fifth player in NFL history to have at least 50 career games with eight-plus catches, joining Jerry Rice (50), Marvin Harrison (51), Larry Fitzgerald (57) and Andre Johnson (50).
Allen is the only player with 80 catches this season -- his league-lead currently sits at 83. That's the most by a Chargers player through 10 games in franchise history, breaking Allen's previous record of 81, which he set in 2020.
7) Justin Fields moves up list with triple-digit passing, rushing day
Fields returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with a dislocated thumb, but his Bears surrendered a 26-14 fourth-quarter lead in a road loss to the Lions.
Fields led the Bears primarily with his legs in his return, rushing for 104 yards on 18 carries.
It was the fourth game of the QB's career with at least 100 yards passing and 100 yards rushing. That is tied with Russell Wilson for the third-most such games in NFL history, behind Michael Vick (eight) and Lamar Jackson (13).