Mike Tomlin heads top 5 candidates in Coach of the Year race; Sam Howell's viability as a franchise QB

There is no better NFL coach when it comes to coaxing victories from a flawed roster. Tomlin has mastered winning games by utilizing various complementary football strategies to overcome his squad's deficiencies.





This season, the Steelers have been outgained in all nine games, yet they are squarely in the playoff picture at 6-3. Their success can be attributed to a playmaking defense and opportunistic special teams, both of which have regularly created scoring opportunities with timely splash plays. Pittsburgh has generated 18 takeaways (tied for first) and holds a +10 advantage in the turnover margin (also tied for first). The defense has added a pair of touchdowns, with Alex Highsmith providing a pick-six and T.J. Watt executing a scoop-and-score. Given the enormous impact of turnovers on the outcome of games, the Steelers' takeaway prowess has helped them overcome a sputtering offense that has been unable to consistently move the ball or put points on the board this season.





While Tomlin's squad does not win with pizzazz, Pittsburgh has a knack for forcing opponents to play on their terms in ugly contests. The workmanlike approach required to beat the Steelers takes opposing players and coaches out of their comfort zones, resulting in more mistakes and miscues in key moments. Moreover, Tomlin's winning pedigree utilizing various styles has given his players the confidence that they can win in any circumstance.





In his 17th season as head coach of the Steelers, Tomlin has never posted a losing record. Somehow, he's also never received Coach of the Year. That could change at NFL Honors this February.