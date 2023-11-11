C.J. Stroud superbly adjusted to NFL's adjustment; ranking four AFC North teams in league's best race

BIGGEST STRENGTH: As I touched on last week, the Ravens' top-ranked scoring defense could carry the squad to the championship rounds without major contributions from the offense. Defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald has tailored an ultra-aggressive scheme around the unique talents of his top players without exposing their deficiencies. In addition, he has turned up the heat on opponents with clever blitz tactics and simulated pressures that leave quarterbacks dazed and confused in the pocket. With a collection of ballhawks and turnover bandits roaming the field, Baltimore's defense can tilt the field and quickly change any game's momentum with a big play.





POTENTIAL ACHILLES' HEEL: Despite the recent success of Baltimore's offense and the re-emergence of Lamar Jackson as an MVP candidate, the questions about the unit will persist until it flourishes in the postseason tournament. Clearly, the Ravens are still getting used to first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. The passing game, in particular, must be a factor because future opponents will undoubtedly look to take away the running game and force Jackson to rely on a talented but inconsistent receiving corps. If Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor cannot deliver when it counts, Baltimore could fall short of its lofty goals despite the roster's immense talent and potential.