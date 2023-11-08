NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 10

Stroud was a start last week and came through in a huge way with the most single-game passing yards by a rookie in NFL history. He threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns -- no other rookie in history has thrown for 400-plus and four TDs in a game. He finished with 41.8 fantasy points. It was the first time a QB topped 40 points all year (Josh Allen is the only other QB to top 35). Stroud is obviously not going to do all that again, but he has topped 20 fantasy points in four of his last seven games. He brings a floor around 14 fantasy points, as well. The Bengals' defense can be tricky at times, and there will be volatility with the Texans' young passing attack, but the upside makes it worth sticking with them. Especially since they will have to keep up with Joe Burrow this week.