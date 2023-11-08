NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 10

The Texans have wisely been running the ball less and less and letting rookie sensation C.J. Stroud air it out more. Last week’s results speak for themselves. Dell exploded for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns, finishing as the WR1 on the week. Collins had 54 yards and a touchdown, finishing as the WR13. He has five games with more than 12 fantasy points and Dell has three games over 20. There will be volatility week to week, but the upside is worth the risk on both guys most weeks, especially since they should continue to develop and get better. Both are worthy of a shot again this week, given the bye weeks and the need to score often in a matchup with the Bengals. Noah Brown is a high-upside streaming option, as well.