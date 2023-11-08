NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 10

Originally, I thought this would be a spot for Brian Robinson Jr., but Seattle has allowed 580 rushing yards in its last three games combined, so we pivot! Edwards has been awesome for fantasy lately, giving you at least 17 fantasy points in three straight games. But he has six touchdowns in that span and five in the last two. He has only one game this season with more than 70 rushing yards. He has not topped seven fantasy points in a game without a touchdown. Now he gets the Browns, who have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to backs, tied for third fewest in the league. He was held to 6.9 fantasy points against them in Week 4. Plus, last week Edwards played just 19 percent of snaps and was third in the Ravens' backfield in carries (possibly due to rest in an absolute blowout). The usage and touchdown dependency, given the matchup, scare me off of Edwards this week.