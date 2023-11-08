NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 10

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Fantasy managers are frustrated. They are frustrated because Tyler Allgeier had more touches than Robinson last week. And because Robinson has not topped 14 fantasy points since Week 4. But it’s important to remember that last week was his first game in single-digit fantasy points outside of that weird Week 7 game. He has just two games with fewer than four targets this season -- one being in Week 7. The volume and floor are too good to get away from and the upside is certainly high, if his coach doesn't hold him back. Plus, he can go off this week even on limited volume, as the Cardinals have allowed the second-most rushing yards to backs since Week 5. Robinson is in play in Week 10 and his backfield mate Allgeier is a sleeper in this matchup as well. I was debating between Bijan or Tony Pollard here, as managers are worried about both. Both should be started.
White was a sit quite often early on this season and struggled accordingly. He has been a start as the schedule opened up lately and has been producing. White has scored at least 15 fantasy points in three straight, including 28 last week. He has at least four catches and more than 45 receiving yards in each of those games. That floor of eight points from pass game usage alone is extremely encouraging. He should continue to be productive this week against the Titans. They have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to backs since Week 5. Ride the hot hand with White this week.
Many people were excited about the breakaway touchdown run that Stevenson had last week. I was just as excited for the six targets, four catches and 42 yards receiving. Stevenson now has six targets in three of his last four games. The pass game usage is what elevated him in fantasy last season, and it can do so again this year. It's no surprise that Stevenson scored more than 14 fantasy points in each of those three games. He has a great matchup this week against the Colts, who have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns to backs this season. They have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG. Play Stevenson this week.
Cook only carried the ball six times last week and was targeted four times on his 20 routes. The lack of usage has been frustrating, as he has scored single digits in four of his last five after a strong start to the season. While there are minor concerns about Leonard Fournette on the horizon, Cook continues to operate as the lead back. I am willing to give him one more chance given the bye weeks and the opponent. The Broncos are the best possible matchup a running back can have. They have allowed the most fantasy PPG. That includes the second-most rushing yards, most yards per carry and sixth-most rushing touchdowns. They’re in the top five in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns allowed to backs as well. If you are not playing Cook this week, you should be questioning whether he even belongs on your roster.
IF YOU NEED A DEEPER OPTION ...
Herbert had mixed results early on, topping 11 fantasy points twice and 20 once in his five games before getting injured. He did play at least 55 percent of the snaps in the final four, including at least 60 percent in three of them. He should return as the lead runner in Week 10 and that has him back in the flex mix for fantasy football. Especially in a matchup as good as this one. The Panthers have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to running backs. That includes the most rushing touchdowns allowed. This is a game that should be competitive, perhaps even with the Bears playing from ahead. That sort of game script is great for Herbert and has him in play as a streaming option if he is indeed activated from injured reserve.
Sit 'Em
Originally, I thought this would be a spot for Brian Robinson Jr., but Seattle has allowed 580 rushing yards in its last three games combined, so we pivot! Edwards has been awesome for fantasy lately, giving you at least 17 fantasy points in three straight games. But he has six touchdowns in that span and five in the last two. He has only one game this season with more than 70 rushing yards. He has not topped seven fantasy points in a game without a touchdown. Now he gets the Browns, who have allowed just two rushing touchdowns to backs, tied for third fewest in the league. He was held to 6.9 fantasy points against them in Week 4. Plus, last week Edwards played just 19 percent of snaps and was third in the Ravens' backfield in carries (possibly due to rest in an absolute blowout). The usage and touchdown dependency, given the matchup, scare me off of Edwards this week.
Hubbard led the way for the Panthers last week once again, but Sanders was certainly more involved. Both scored fewer than 11 fantasy points. Now, you might have seen the Week 10 matchup and thought you could stream either (or both) against the Bears. But since Week 5, Chicago has allowed just 184 rushing yards to backs in total, second fewest in the league. They have not given up a rushing touchdown in that span and have allowed just 2.5 yards per carry. Running backs can get them in the passing game at times, but Hubbard and Sanders split targets last week. The floor is lower than expected and the upside is not very high if they’re sharing work. Get away this week.
Pierce was out last week and Singletary failed to capitalize on his increased opportunity. He ran 13 times for 26 yards. Texans running backs are averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season, second worst in the league. It’s not fully on them, as they are averaging zero yards before contact per carry, meaning they’re constantly getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage. But for fantasy purposes, it doesn’t matter whose fault it is, neither one can be started.
Hunt has been running hot as of late. He has averaged 13.7 fantasy PPG over the last month -- scoring five touchdowns. However, those touchdowns have accounted for 55 percent of his fantasy points in that span. He has fewer than 40 yards in two of his last three games and still plays the secondary role to Jerome Ford. This is not a week to bet on him scoring a touchdown. The Ravens have allowed just two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown to running backs this season. There will be weeks to start Hunt, but he should hit your bench in this one.