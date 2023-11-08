NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 10

Hill just keeps producing. He scored 20.62 fantasy points this past week, his second straight game topping 20. He has now crested 16 in three straight and has at least 12 in each of his last four. In fact, the only TE to score more fantasy points over the last month is Travis Kelce. Hill ran 13 routes last week, catching four of five targets for 13 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 11 times for 52 yards and while he didn’t score a touchdown on the ground, he was heavily used near the goal line. Plus, he threw a touchdown pass. Hill contributing as a receiver, runner and passer is just becoming a trend in this offense. The floor may not be the safest and a let-down game is always possible, but the usage and fantasy production are both far too high to get away from now. Keep riding the hot hand.