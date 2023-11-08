NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 10

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Koo has been running hot lately, with at least 11 fantasy points in three straight games. He scored a season-high 18 points last week. Now he gets the Cardinals, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy PPG to kickers. The Falcons should be able to move the ball against this defense, so Koo remains in play.
Folk has been a reliable fantasy kicker, but is often overlooked because of the offense he is attached to. He has scored at least 10 fantasy points in four of his last five games. The Titans should be able to move the ball well enough against the Bucs, especially with Will Levis now at the helm. Folk remains a reliable pick to get you double-digit points.
Aubrey only gave you seven fantasy points last week, but that’s his floor. He has scored 10 or more five times this season. With both a safe floor and a high ceiling, Aubrey is one of the few guys you can start every week without question. Especially this Sunday against the shaky Giants defense.
Early in the year, Bass was a really strong fantasy option. But as the Bills' offense has struggled, he has struggled to score many fantasy points. This week against the Broncos' defense, the Bills should have a much easier time moving the ball ... at least into field goal range. Bass stays in lineups because of the matchup.
Sit 'Em
McPherson is a reliable kicker in real life, but that doesn’t always equate to fantasy points. He has just two games in double digits this season. It’s not his fault, but his team scores too many touchdowns when it's healthy. You can go in another direction this week and moving forward.
Bullock went from the couch to kicking for the Giants, but you wouldn’t realize it if you clicked his fantasy box score. That’s because despite being active last week, he did not log a single field goal or extra point attempt. He finished with zero fantasy points. New York is now down to its third-string QB against a very tough defense. Stream elsewhere.
Santos has only one game this season with double-digit fantasy points. He also brings a very low floor, with four games of five fantasy points or fewer, including the last two with Tyson Bagent. The last thing you want to do is start him on Thursday and stare at a dud in your starting lineup all weekend.
There once was a time when a Patriots kicker was guaranteed to be one of the very best in fantasy football. That time is long gone. Ryland has reached double digits only once this season. He has seven games with five fantasy points or fewer. Do not even think about streaming him, despite the good matchup.