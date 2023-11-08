Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 10

Published: Nov 08, 2023 at 02:08 PM
Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
1-8

Koo has been running hot lately, with at least 11 fantasy points in three straight games. He scored a season-high 18 points last week. Now he gets the Cardinals, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy PPG to kickers. The Falcons should be able to move the ball against this defense, so Koo remains in play. 

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-5

Folk has been a reliable fantasy kicker, but is often overlooked because of the offense he is attached to. He has scored at least 10 fantasy points in four of his last five games. The Titans should be able to move the ball well enough against the Bucs, especially with Will Levis now at the helm. Folk remains a reliable pick to get you double-digit points. 

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
New York Giants
2-7

Aubrey only gave you seven fantasy points last week, but that’s his floor. He has scored 10 or more five times this season. With both a safe floor and a high ceiling, Aubrey is one of the few guys you can start every week without question. Especially this Sunday against the shaky Giants defense. 

Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
3-5

Early in the year, Bass was a really strong fantasy option. But as the Bills' offense has struggled, he has struggled to score many fantasy points. This week against the Broncos' defense, the Bills should have a much easier time moving the ball ... at least into field goal range. Bass stays in lineups because of the matchup. 

Sit 'Em

Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
4-4

McPherson is a reliable kicker in real life, but that doesn’t always equate to fantasy points. He has just two games in double digits this season. It’s not his fault, but his team scores too many touchdowns when it's healthy. You can go in another direction this week and moving forward. 

Randy Bullock
Randy Bullock
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
5-3

Bullock went from the couch to kicking for the Giants, but you wouldn’t realize it if you clicked his fantasy box score. That’s because despite being active last week, he did not log a single field goal or extra point attempt. He finished with zero fantasy points. New York is now down to its third-string QB against a very tough defense. Stream elsewhere. 

Cairo Santos
Cairo Santos
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
1-7

Santos has only one game this season with double-digit fantasy points. He also brings a very low floor, with four games of five fantasy points or fewer, including the last two with Tyson Bagent. The last thing you want to do is start him on Thursday and stare at a dud in your starting lineup all weekend. 

Chad Ryland
Chad Ryland
New England Patriots
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
4-5

There once was a time when a Patriots kicker was guaranteed to be one of the very best in fantasy football. That time is long gone. Ryland has reached double digits only once this season. He has seven games with five fantasy points or fewer. Do not even think about streaming him, despite the good matchup.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 10

Should you start Jared Goff in a road game? What about Kyler Murray in his expected return for the Cardinals? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 10 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 10

Should you trust Bijan Robinson against the Cardinals? Is it worth sticking with Gus Edwards vs. the Browns? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 10 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 10

Should DeAndre Hopkins be in your lineup? What's the best move with Christian Watson in a struggling Green Bay offense? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 10 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 10

Is Dalton Kincaid knocking on the door of the elite tight end tier? Should Kyle Pitts move back to your bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 10 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 10

Can you return to the Seahawks' defense after a dud against Baltimore? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 10 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 9

Can two Colts backs be strong plays in Carolina? Is time running out for Alexander Mattison to prove himself as the Vikings' RB1? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 9 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 9

Is Joe Cool heating up to must-start territory? Has last season's Comeback Player of the Year come back to earth? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 9 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 9

Should the Browns' Dustin Hopkins be in your lineup? Is the kicker for the league's top offense useless for fantasy managers? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 9 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 9

Is Dalton Kincaid reaching must-start status? Will Cole Kmet be silenced in a tough matchup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 9 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 9

A trio of rookies worth starting? Should the Packers' Christian Watson be on your bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 9 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 9

Which defenses are preparing to feast on backup QBs? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 9 of the NFL fantasy football season.