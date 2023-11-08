Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 10

Published: Nov 08, 2023 at 02:07 PM
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

The Ravens have been stream-rolling teams as of late. They held the Lions to just six points and allowed three total to Seattle last week. They lead the NFL with 35 sacks this season, with at least four in six different games this season. They have multiple sacks in all but one game. Plus, they have an interception in four straight games and have nine total through eight games. They have scored more than 11 fantasy points in three of their last four games. In Week 4 against Cleveland, albeit without Deshaun Watson, they scored 17 fantasy points. They simply are a must-start defense right now. 

The Seahawks were on the wrong side of a blowout last week against the Ravens. Prior to facing Baltimore, they had recorded at least three sacks in five straight games. That should play well this week against Sam Howell, who has taken 44 sacks this season, the second-most in the NFL. The Seahawks have a strong secondary as well. They are in play as a streaming option this week. 

Originally, I considered writing about the Cowboys, but I think everyone knows to play them this week -- just consider this another reminder. Meanwhile, the Bears defense has been a better fantasy option lately, with at least eight fantasy points in three of their last four games. They have been stingy against the run and are getting to the quarterback more -- plus they added Montez Sweat to the pass rush. The Panthers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses and just allowed 26 to the Colts. The Bears are a streaming option on Thursday night. 

Jordan Love had his worst game of the year on the road against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders. Crosby was able to generate consistent pressure and wreak havoc on Love, who has an even harder test this week in Pittsburgh against T.J. Watt and Co. The Steelers have at least three sacks in all but two games this season. The potential to have a huge fantasy game makes them a solid start.

Sit 'Em

The Browns have a good defense, but the Ravens have been an offensive buzz-saw. They have scored at least 31 points in three straight games. In Week 4, when the Browns played the Ravens in Cleveland, their D/ST scored just four fantasy points. There will be plenty of weeks to play this defense in fantasy football, but this just isn’t one of them. 

The Chargers defense is coming off their best fantasy performance of the season. They were the top fantasy defense in Week 9, scoring 27 fantasy points and holding the Jets to just six real-life points. They generated a pile of sacks and scored a special teams touchdown. But that was all against Zach Wilson and the Jets. You can stream the Chargers in the right matchups, but this week brings a Lions team that’s allowed just 6.5 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. Stream elsewhere this week. 

The Chargers have the ability to put points on the scoreboard. Last week against a very tough Jets defense, the Chargers allowed just five fantasy points. This season, they have allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. Get away from the Lions this week. 

Earlier in the season, you were able to stream defenses against the Bengals. Well, Joe Burrow is healthy again, so those days are over. The Bengals are back to being one of the very best offenses in the league. Best of all, their QB takes care of the ball. Do not play defenses against the Bengals in fantasy football. 

