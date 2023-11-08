NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 10

The Ravens have been stream-rolling teams as of late. They held the Lions to just six points and allowed three total to Seattle last week. They lead the NFL with 35 sacks this season, with at least four in six different games this season. They have multiple sacks in all but one game. Plus, they have an interception in four straight games and have nine total through eight games. They have scored more than 11 fantasy points in three of their last four games. In Week 4 against Cleveland, albeit without Deshaun Watson, they scored 17 fantasy points. They simply are a must-start defense right now.