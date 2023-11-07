Around the NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'No doubt' AFC North is the best division in the NFL

Published: Nov 07, 2023 at 08:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Entering Week 10, all four AFC North clubs sit in playoff position.

The Baltimore Ravens reside atop the division at 7-2. Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Cincinnati hoard all three AFC wild card positions at 5-3.

Despite the stellar first half of the season, the Ravens haven't been able to run away with the division.

"It would be just terrible if everybody was not a good team in our division," head coach John Harbaugh quipped Monday, via ESPN.

The Ravens currently sit with a 115-point differential, by far the best in the NFL (second is Buffalo at 80; the 8-1 Eagles sit at 57 net points). Baltimore has shown its Super Bowl upside, blasting NFC contenders Detroit and Seattle in two of the past three weeks.

And yet, they will remain in an AFC North dogfight.

"This is a great division," Harbaugh said. "There's no doubt it's the best division, it's proven."

The Ravens have beaten the Bengals and Browns while falling to the Steelers this season. The following two weeks in Baltimore could swing the division into a runaway for the Ravens or tighten the race. Harbaugh's club hosts division rival Browns on Sunday, then the Bengals next Thursday.

"We know the teams, these teams are real," Harbaugh said. "Everybody knows what's going to happen when we all play each other."

