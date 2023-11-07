Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'No doubt' AFC North is the best division in the NFL

The Ravens currently sit with a 115-point differential, by far the best in the NFL (second is Buffalo at 80; the 8-1 Eagles sit at 57 net points). Baltimore has shown its Super Bowl upside, blasting NFC contenders Detroit and Seattle in two of the past three weeks.

And yet, they will remain in an AFC North dogfight.

"This is a great division," Harbaugh said. "There's no doubt it's the best division, it's proven."

The Ravens have beaten the Bengals and Browns while falling to the Steelers this season. The following two weeks in Baltimore could swing the division into a runaway for the Ravens or tighten the race. Harbaugh's club hosts division rival Browns on Sunday, then the Bengals next Thursday.