Colts RB Jonathan Taylor speaks for first time since trade request, mum on future in Indianapolis

Despite his very public trade request and disagreements with owner Jim Irsay, Taylor told reporters Thursday that he was committed to the Colts in the short term, explaining, "If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here."

Indy granted Taylor permission to seek a trade in August, but none came to pass by the 53-man roster cutdown deadline the following week. The Packers and Dolphins were two teams involved in trade talks for the former league-leading rusher, with Green Bay offering two mid-round picks for his services, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

With Taylor off PUP and back healthy, the Colts could attempt to move the previously disgruntled running back again ahead of the Halloween trade deadline. Rapoport reported ahead of Week 1 that all options were on the table for Taylor, including a trade to Green Bay, Miami or another RB-needy suitor, though it appears interest from those two clubs has cooled. An extension in Indy is also a possibility, though a slim one.

Indy has managed without Taylor through four games, riding rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a 2-2 record. Backup RB Zack Moss returned from a broken arm to pace the Colts' backfield in Taylor's stead, leading the team with 280 rushing yards and a TD on 66 carries. Richardson is second in yards (131) and carries (23) with a team-record four rushing scores for a rookie through his first three games. A hodgepodge of Trey Sermon﻿, Deon Jackson and Jake Funk have filled out the corps.

But none of them compare to Taylor. The 24-year-old led the league in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing TDs (18) in 2021, en route to a Pro Bowl bid, first-team All-Pro honors and a second-place finish for Offensive Player of the Year. He's one of the top young running backs in the league, many of whom are similarly frustrated with the market at the position.

If and when Taylor is back in action, he's an upgrade over whomever the Colts had trotted out there before. Hopefully for Indy, his first game back comes this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. (Taylor was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's estimated practice report and will need to be activated to the 53-man roster in order to play.)

It's unclear -- to Taylor, Indianapolis and the NFL -- if it will be his last season debut in a Colts uniform. Regardless, the RB, finally back from his ankle ailment, is focused on the now, not the future.