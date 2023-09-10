Expect trade talks for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to resume

When Taylor requested and received permission to seek a trade in August, the Dolphins and Packers were the two main potential landing spots. Green Bay offered two mid-round picks for Taylor, but now that the regular season has started, those talks are over, sources say.

Don't be surprised if Miami is still an option, sources say. They had extensive talks with Colts general manager Chris Ballard and despite discussing various options -- picks, players, both -- no deal grew imminent.

"I can say there was no exchange of offers from either one of us, it was just general talks," Dolphins GM Chris Grier told reporters in late August. "In terms of being close or anything, there was nothing really close."

With four weeks to evaluate its current options, Miami getting back in the mix is possible, as no one has closed the door. There also could be another high-quality RB-needy team that emerges if an injury occurs or a player doesn't quite perform as expected.

There is also the chance -- slim, but possible -- that Taylor returns to play for Indy. That would likely require a contract extension -- which the Colts have not yet been willing to offer. In the meantime, Taylor is training hard and as one source explained, the waters are calming down.