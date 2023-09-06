NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

With Jonathan Taylor starting the season on the PUP list, the Colts backup backs (Deon Jackson and Evan Hull) are both players I want on my rosters ... just not in my starting lineup (yet). In the preseason, we saw Jackson play two drives before handing off the third to Hull, a rotational split that a lot of teams employ. However, Hull looked very impressive and could eat into Jackson’s work (assuming he's even the true starter). This could be an all out hot-hand approach. The uncertainty makes it tough to trust either player, especially considering the Jags allowed the fourth-fewest yards on outside runs last year. There might be limited scoring chances here, and the Colts could be playing from behind. Plus, Zack Moss also has a shot to suit up, which would only make things murkier. Get away from the Colts backs in this one.