NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

I am starting this season just like I started last season -- telling you to start Kyle Pitts! He had a mixed bag against the Panthers in 2022, going for five catches, 80 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in the first game. He followed that up with just two catches for 28 yards on eight targets in the rematch. Still, the volume matters and the Falcons clearly saw a mismatch with Pitts against the Carolina defense. Add in that the Falcons threw more with Desmond Ridder than Marcus Mariota last year (see Drake London) and there are plenty of reasons to get excited. Plus, you paid a premium pick to get Pitts -- what are you going to do, bench him?