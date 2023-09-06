NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

I like Marquise Brown's talent -- I just hate all the circumstances around him this season. It will be one of Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune starting for at least the early part of the season -- we do not know which, and it could even be a rotation. The Commanders also figure to generate a ton of pressure on the QB, which makes it harder to set up deep shot attempts -- Brown's bread and butter. He is big-play reliant on a team that could have very few such plays. I would get away from him in this matchup.





EDITOR'S UPDATE: Dobbs is expected to start for the Cardinals in Week 1, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.