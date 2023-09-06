Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Published: Sep 06, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Chris Olave
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Chris Olave is my top breakout candidate this season. He was seventh in yards per route run among receivers (2.5) and fourth in air yards per target (14.2) in 2022. Despite that, he had the second-most unrealized air yards. The upgrade to Derek Carr, who is a better deep-ball thrower than any of the QBs the Saints started last season, should help. But the matchup also could not be any better for Olave. Last season, the Titans allowed the most yards (1,197) and touchdowns (11) on deep passes. I dubbed Olave "Mr. Air Yards" last season, and he should be able to convert them into even more solid production this year. His WR1 season begins with a bang in Week 1.

Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Washington Commanders
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Jahan Dotson is another breakout pick of mine. Last season, he averaged 2.1 fantasy points per target, which ranked third among wide receivers. His 14 air yards per target ranked fifth at the position. The Cardinals were tough against receivers and on downfield passes in 2022, which might hint at a reason to get away from Dotson. However, given his ability, new QB (Sam Howell) and play-caller (Eric Bieniemy) and the fact that Terry McLaurin is banged up (toe), Dotson is a strong start. Make sure to get him in your lineup, as his breakout season should get off to a hot start.

Drake London
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Drake London is a target vacuum who should see safe volume on a Falcons team that jumped from 24.5 to 30.3 pass attempts per game after making the switch to Desmond Ridder last season. London was better with Ridder, averaging 13.6 fantasy PPG with him, compared to 9.6 with Marcus Mariota. Plus, Carolina allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG and yards (2,947) to receivers last season. London had mixed results in his two matchups against the Panthers last year, but that should not scare you away from starting him in Week 1.

Mike Evans
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

I was avoiding Bucs receivers in many of my drafts, but if you took a chance on them, Week 1 is a good time to get them in your starting lineup. Not only is this an indoor game, which usually boosts offensive numbers, but the Vikings struggled mightily against receivers in 2022. They allowed the most yards (3,266) and the second-most fantasy PPG to the position. They also gave up the most yards to receivers who lined up wide (2,338) and the fourth-most to those who lined up in the slot (1,475), per Next Gen Stats. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are in play in a game where the Bucs could be chasing points.

Potential Cooper Kupp replacement ...

Skyy Moore
Skyy Moore
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

It's looking more and more likely that we will be without Cooper Kupp in Week 1 (amid lingering hamstring issues) and while there is no direct replacement, Skyy Moore is a decent alternative. Moore should operate plenty out of the slot for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, which bodes extremely well for him in this matchup. Last season, the Lions allowed the most yards (1,589) and fourth-most touchdowns (four) to receivers out of the slot. All in a game where a lot of points are expected. Moore is a solid start this week, especially if Travis Kelce misses the game with a hyperextended knee. Teammate Kadarius Toney is also a boom-or-bust option in this matchup, though he has been limited in practice by a knee injury.

Sit 'Em

Gabe Davis
Gabe Davis
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets

Gabe Davis was very boom-or-bust last year and I do not like his chances to "boom" in this game. The Jets secondary is extremely tough. Not only did they allow the fewest fantasy PPG and yards (1,857) to receivers in 2022, they were also especially strong against Davis' specific role. They allowed the fewest yards to receivers lined up out wide (1,104) and the seventh-fewest yards on deep passes (482). Plus, Davis saw a lot of Sauce Gardner last season -- facing him on 50 percent of routes in their first matchup and 36 percent in the second (both more than Gardner covered Stefon Diggs). There will be big weeks for Davis, but this just isn't one of them.

Michael Pittman
Michael Pittman
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Pittman Jr. was a player I went from loving last year to fading this season. Nothing against Pittman, but I'm expecting rookie QB Anthony Richardson to post a low number in passing yards per game. I know I recommended fantasy managers start Richardson in Week 1, but that decision was primarily motivated by the QB's rushing potential. Plus, the Jaguars limited receivers on the outside to the fourth-fewest yards in the league last year (1,462). Pittman has had success against the Jags in the past, but in a game plan that will likely be heavily focused on running the ball, I would get away from him.

Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

I like Marquise Brown's talent -- I just hate all the circumstances around him this season. It will be one of Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune starting for at least the early part of the season -- we do not know which, and it could even be a rotation. The Commanders also figure to generate a ton of pressure on the QB, which makes it harder to set up deep shot attempts -- Brown's bread and butter. He is big-play reliant on a team that could have very few such plays. I would get away from him in this matchup.


EDITOR'S UPDATE: Dobbs is expected to start for the Cardinals in Week 1, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rashod Bateman
Rashod Bateman
Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

As much as the Texans struggled against the run last year, they were strong against receivers. They allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to the position and just 366 yards on deep passes, third-fewest in the NFL. That's where you expect Bateman to make an impact. There's also uncertainty as to how the Ravens will spread the ball among their new wealth of receiving options -- including highly touted rookie Zay Flowers and veteran Odell Beckham Jr. Lastly, it's possible they just run the ball heavily in this game. I would leave Bateman on the bench until we know more about the Ravens' passing attack.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Should fantasy managers start a rookie and sit a former MVP in Week 1? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for your fantasy football roster.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

A veteran to start in his team debut and a rookie to bench in his NFL debut? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for your fantasy football roster this week.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defenses

Which defenses should you start and which ones should be on your bench in Week 1? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's starts and sits for your fantasy football roster.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

A pair of rookies to stream and a touchdown-dependent must-bench in Week 1? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for your fantasy football roster.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Should you sit a former first-round draft pick in Week 1? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for your fantasy football roster.
news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.
news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.