NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM
Buffalo Bills
SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
PRESEASON

Houston Texans
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
INJURIES

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) has a chance to play in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Browns, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
  • DE George Karlaftis missed the past couple of days of practice due to a stomach illness, per Reid.
New York Jets
INJURIES

  • WR Corey Davis remains out on personal leave, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Saleh wouldn’t comment on his availability for Week 1, saying he can take “however long he needs” before returning to the team, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
  • LT Duane Brown (shoulder) has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and will practice today, per Saleh.
Philadelphia Eagles
SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INJURIES

  • DT Calijah Kancey's injury status remains the "status quo" as he continues to recover from a calf strain, head coach Todd Bowles said, per team reporter Brianna Dix. Kancey was seen not wearing a brace during Wednesday's practice but was not a full participant.  

