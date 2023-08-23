NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
PRESEASON
- QB Deshaun Watson said he will play in Saturday's preseason finale versus Kansas City.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) has a chance to play in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Browns, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
- DE George Karlaftis missed the past couple of days of practice due to a stomach illness, per Reid.
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis remains out on personal leave, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Saleh wouldn’t comment on his availability for Week 1, saying he can take “however long he needs” before returning to the team, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
- LT Duane Brown (shoulder) has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and will practice today, per Saleh.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- DT Calijah Kancey's injury status remains the "status quo" as he continues to recover from a calf strain, head coach Todd Bowles said, per team reporter Brianna Dix. Kancey was seen not wearing a brace during Wednesday's practice but was not a full participant.
