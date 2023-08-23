Around the NFL

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams arrested for possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 01:24 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com on Wednesday.

A Cowboys spokesperson told NFL.com on Wednesday that the team is aware of the incident.

The Cowboys selected Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 56) out of Ole Miss. Williams appeared in 15 games as a rookie and registered four sacks on the season as a reserve edge rusher.

While in college, Williams was charged with sexual battery by Oxford (Mississippi) police in July 2020, but the charge was dropped by police in September of that same year upon which Williams returned to the team.

