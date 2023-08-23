Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams arrested for possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com on Wednesday.

A Cowboys spokesperson told NFL.com on Wednesday that the team is aware of the incident.

The Cowboys selected Williams in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 56) out of Ole Miss. Williams appeared in 15 games as a rookie and registered four sacks on the season as a reserve edge rusher.