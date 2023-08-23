Around the NFL

Sam Darnold tabbed as 49ers' backup quarterback over Trey Lance

Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 02:44 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have named their backup to starting quarterback Brock Purdy -- and it's not the player they once paid a fortune to trade up for.

Sam Darnold will be named the 49ers' QB2 following a strong showing this offseason, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources.

That means that Trey Lance is currently running third on the depth chart -- and what it means for his future with the team remains to be seen. Lance was reportedly not at 49ers practice Wednesday, and Rapoport and Pelissero reported that San Francisco is exploring options with the third-year QB.

Purdy suffered a UCL injury in his right (throwing) elbow in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, which prompted the 49ers to add QB depth after Jimmy Garoppolo left for the Raiders in free agency. But Purdy has since been cleared for action and will start Week 1 at the Steelers, having completed his rehab well ahead of schedule.

Darnold, who has been inconsistent in his five NFL seasons with the Jets and Panthers, impressed the 49ers with his work in minicamps and OTAs, running neck and neck with Lance while Purdy's status remained up in the air. The two reserves have carried their competition through the preseason.

Related Links

Lance started the preseason opener against the Raiders, struggling more than his numbers (10-of-15 passing, 112 yards, TD) might suggest, receiving some luck when an apparent sure interception turned into a 49ers touchdown catch. He played better in the second preseason game against the Broncos but didn't enter until very late in the third quarter.

Like Lance, Darnold threw a TD and a pick against Denver, replacing Purdy after one series and playing well into the second half before Lance came on. In two preseason games, Darnold completed 16 of 22 passes (72.7%) for 193 yards, also rushing three times for 18 yards and taking two sacks.

Through two preseason games, Lance has completed 22 of 33 passes (66.7%) for 285 yards, two TDs and one pick. He has taken four sacks and has rushed five times for zero yards.

Will the 49ers keep Lance? The 2021 first-rounder (No. 3 overall) is still only 23 years old but is set to count $9.3 million against the salary cap this year, plus more than $10.8 million in 2024, which is the final year of his rookie deal. Purdy's recent injury concerns, Darnold's career inconsistencies and QB-related roster changes for the 2023 NFL season might prompt them to do so, but it will come at a steep cost.

They could look to trade Lance, either this season or next year, but the 49ers can't expect to recoup what it cost to land him initially. The team traded up from the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft all the way to the third overall spot. The Dolphins also received first-round selections in 2022 and 2023, plus a 2022 third-rounder, for the right to select Lance.

He's started four games over two seasons, throwing for 797 yards, five TDs and three interceptions and running for 235 yards and another score. But Lance has only completed 54.9% of his passes and struggled in the Week 1 loss at Chicago last year before suffering a season-ending fractured right ankle in Week 2 against the Seahawks.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis informs team he's stepping away from football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell selected as Senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee named three finalists to be considered for the HOF Class of 2024 on Wednesday -- linebacker Randy Gradishar, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and wide receiver Art Powell.
news

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams arrested for possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon

Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on charges of possession of controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, the Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com on Wednesday.
news

Andy Reid, Chiefs have had 'no communication' with Chris Jones as DT hints at sitting out until Week 8

Chris Jones and the Chiefs have been at loggerheads over his contract, and though general manager Brett Veach said recently that Jones "deserves a big contract," no resolution has been reached.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders have no interest in trading Josh Jacobs; RB's status for Week 1 remains TBD

The Raiders have shown no interest in trading Josh Jacobs, and the NFL's rushing leader's status for Week 1 remains TBD, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Christian Kirk sees 'potential' in Jaguars' WR corps: We have 'everything that it takes to be special'

Christian Kirk, who played with the likes of ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ and A.J. Green during his four years in Arizona, said the Jaguars' receiving corps has a chance to be the best he's been a part of.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on offseason praise: 'It is preseason, man. Nothing counts' 

The Kenny Pickett offseason hype train continues to chug along the Rust Belt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recognizes that nothing counts yet in the preseason.
news

Panthers RB Miles Sanders will 'absolutely' be ready to face Falcons in Week 1 after camp groin injury

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders returned to the practice field Tuesday after missing more than two weeks nursing a groin injury. He is confident he'll have plenty of ramp-up time to get ready for the Week 1 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh seeking 'competitors'

How does Robert Saleh define a competitor? Well, it's a bit complicated. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 3 of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets."
news

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio turns 65, says he's not close to retirement: 'Still can outwork these young coaches'

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn't slowing down or thinking about hanging it up anytime soon. "No, not yet," Fangio said on his birthday Tuesday when asked if he was close to retirement.