Around the NFL

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one'

Published: Aug 20, 2023 at 09:58 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair the torn UCL suffered during last season's playoffs. And the 2022 rookie sensation looked almost perfect in his return to the field, appearing like he hasn't missed a step since his unexpected breakout year.

"I thought he did real good, all the plays that he had he made and I don't think he had a bad one," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the game, per the team transcript.

Playing the opening series in the Niners' 21-20 win over the Denver Broncos, Purdy looked back to full form on his very first play, finding wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 25-yard gain to open up the drive. He finished 4 for 5 for 65 yards, and even added an eight-yard scramble to set up a field goal.

"Yeah, no, it felt really good just to be out there with the guys in a game environment. Obviously, just get the nerves out a little bit," Purdy said. "Just the buildup to a game and everything, and then being able to get an early completion to Deebo and get things rolling. So, it felt really good to be able to get out there and drive and honestly, just be in a game environment, like I said. So, yeah, I'm excited about it."

Related Links

Since getting surgery in March to address his elbow injury, the updates on Purdy's condition have been near-constant, with pundits and fans alike anxiously awaiting any hint as to whether his timeline still has him on track for the start of the season.

After being cleared for practice ahead of training camp and ramping up his workload progressively heading into Saturday, his smooth outing versus the Broncos was yet another sign of his readiness for the regular season in three weeks.

Through the recovery process it's been almost assured that as long as Purdy was healthy, he would be the starter for San Francisco come Week 1. And with his performance Saturday, that hurdle can just about be considered cleared. When asked whether there was anything he still needed to do to get ready for the 49ers' opening contest against the Steelers on Sept. 10, Purdy focused solely on football adjustments rather than any additional injury barriers.

"Just keep honing in on the little details and stuff throughout the week, trying to be accurate as best as possible at practice," he said. "Obviously, chip away at trying to take away from the mistakes at practice and feel you know, not perfect, but get close to it. And so, I want to be able to practice consistently and come Week One, be ready to rip it. So, we're getting there."

As for the other 49ers quarterbacks vying for the spot as Purdy's backup, Sam Darnold finished 11 for 14 for 109 yards, while Trey Lance was 12 for 18 for 173 yards. Both had a touchdown and an interception apiece and almost identical passer ratings on the night.

Shanahan said Saturday night that Purdy will see time once again in next week's preseason finale versus the Chargers, giving the 23-year-old one more practice outing before officially retaking the reins of the offense.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jacke, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden released from hospital, will travel with team back to Foxborough

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital following an overnight stay after being immobilized and carted off the field due to an injury against the Packers. He will travel back to Foxborough today with the Patriots.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first preseason action on Saturday in the Dolphins' 28-3 win over the Texans, and though he got off to a shaky start the quarterback was able to bounce back for what eventually amounted to be a strong first showing.
news

Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Patriots-Packers preseason game was suspended midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday night after New England cornerback ﻿Isaiah Bolden﻿ was carted off with an injury.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Saturday saw 11 preseason games and 22 teams play across the NFL. NFL.com breaks down everything you need to know from the third day of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 