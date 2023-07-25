Around the NFL

49ers say Brock Purdy (elbow) cleared; Nick Bosa not expected to practice before new contract

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 02:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Brock Purdy's outlook keeps getting better.

Purdy didn't land on the 49ers' physically unable to perform list when veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday, meaning he'll be able to participate in some capacity from the start of camp after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

"The great news is Brock has worked his tail off and he's ready to go," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday.

Despite the cheery tone, there will be some minor limitations. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Purdy initially will throw two out of every three days in camp and will be limited in his total number of throws.

Even with the inclusion of fine print, the news is significant. The football world has closely followed Purdy's status throughout his journey of recovery and rehab, relaying updates as Purdy moved from successful surgery to landmarks in his rehab, to flying to Jacksonville to throw with a quarterback coach.

Now, Purdy appears close to fully performing, meaning he might not miss any games at all in the 2023 season.

A well-known teammate, defensive end Nick Bosa, looks like he will miss some practices. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is not expected to be with the team to begin camp as Bosa seeks a new contract.

Shanahan said on Tuesday he'd be surprised to see Bosa at camp prior to the completion of a new contract.

Bosa's absence isn't necessarily a reason to sound the alarms. He's essentially protecting his greatest asset -- his health -- prior to signing a lucrative, long-term deal. It sounds as if the 49ers fully understand his stance and are willing to work with him through the completion of a deserved contract.

In totality, the news from Santa Clara is positive. The 49ers' new leader under center is nearing a full return, and it's only a matter of time before their best defender is back with the team.

