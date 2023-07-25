49ers say Brock Purdy (elbow) cleared; Nick Bosa not expected to practice before new contract

Even with the inclusion of fine print, the news is significant. The football world has closely followed Purdy's status throughout his journey of recovery and rehab, relaying updates as Purdy moved from successful surgery to landmarks in his rehab, to flying to Jacksonville to throw with a quarterback coach.

Now, Purdy appears close to fully performing, meaning he might not miss any games at all in the 2023 season.

A well-known teammate, defensive end Nick Bosa, looks like he will miss some practices. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is not expected to be with the team to begin camp as Bosa seeks a new contract.

Shanahan said on Tuesday he'd be surprised to see Bosa at camp prior to the completion of a new contract.

Bosa's absence isn't necessarily a reason to sound the alarms. He's essentially protecting his greatest asset -- his health -- prior to signing a lucrative, long-term deal. It sounds as if the 49ers fully understand his stance and are willing to work with him through the completion of a deserved contract.