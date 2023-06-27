George Kittle encouraged by Trey Lance's improvement entering 49ers' 2023 season

Extra work is always worthwhile, especially for a quarterback who could use the reps. Kittle definitely sees the benefit in the time spent together in the offseason.

"I just like talking ball with (Lance), too, because one of the things that (Chiefs tight end Travis) Kelce was saying about him and (Chiefs quarterback) Patrick (Mahomes) is just they communicate about certain things, and there's talk through everything," Kittle shared. "So as long as they're on the same page, it doesn't really matter what the defense does. You can find that spot, or he's going to know what Travis is going to do on any given play because they've repped so many times, they've talked about it so many times.

"So just having that opportunity to sit down and talk with Trey, watch film with him, and having this event, too, because Trey sat next to me through our meetings. For him to be able to watch guys talk about routes and stuff like that, to see how other tight ends are talking about it, he learns stuff from that, too. So it's just a fun opportunity for him."

Lance might not end up seeing the field, even if Purdy can't go right away. That job could go to Darnold -- who was also at TE University -- but if the 49ers have learned anything in the last five years, it's the value of being prepared for any scenario, especially at quarterback.