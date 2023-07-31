49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: QB Brock Purdy has 'had no arm troubles' in return from UCL surgery 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to hit the marks in his return from offseason UCL elbow surgery.
After the first week of training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday he'd seen no ill effects from the second-year signal-caller.
"I think he's done great. He has come back. He's had no arm troubles," Shanahan said, via the team's official transcript. "He's been totally healthy. I think he's getting all his timing back, his rhythm. I was really impressed with him in his two practices."
The plan to ease Purdy back after missing the entire offseason workout program due to the injury, suffered in the NFC Championship Game, sees the QB participating in two out of every three practices to start camp -- two on, one off.
The QB is expected to participate Monday as the Niners get the pads on for the first time during camp.
Purdy's recovery frames the entire 49ers QB battle during camp. The Niners brass has consistently said this offseason that the starting gig is Purdy's when he's healthy. If the trend continues, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are fighting for the backup gig to open the season.
Shanahan has been impressed with Purdy's ability to return to the practice field swiftly after surgery was delayed early this spring.
"Yeah, Brock's just so detailed and committed in everything he does, so he didn't miss one day," he said. "Every rep that he takes to get better in his health, he is just deliberate in everything he does. How committed he was to doing that, to being here, to going down to Florida, to being in Arizona. If he was going to have a setback and something went wrong was the only way we felt he wasn't going to be ahead of schedule by what he does."