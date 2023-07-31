49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: QB Brock Purdy has 'had no arm troubles' in return from UCL surgery 

The plan to ease Purdy back after missing the entire offseason workout program due to the injury, suffered in the NFC Championship Game, sees the QB participating in two out of every three practices to start camp -- two on, one off.

"Yeah, Brock's just so detailed and committed in everything he does, so he didn't miss one day," he said. "Every rep that he takes to get better in his health, he is just deliberate in everything he does. How committed he was to doing that, to being here, to going down to Florida, to being in Arizona. If he was going to have a setback and something went wrong was the only way we felt he wasn't going to be ahead of schedule by what he does."