49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: QB Brock Purdy has 'had no arm troubles' in return from UCL surgery 

Published: Jul 31, 2023 at 08:11 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to hit the marks in his return from offseason UCL elbow surgery.

After the first week of training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday he'd seen no ill effects from the second-year signal-caller.

"I think he's done great. He has come back. He's had no arm troubles," Shanahan said, via the team's official transcript. "He's been totally healthy. I think he's getting all his timing back, his rhythm. I was really impressed with him in his two practices."

The plan to ease Purdy back after missing the entire offseason workout program due to the injury, suffered in the NFC Championship Game, sees the QB participating in two out of every three practices to start camp -- two on, one off.

The QB is expected to participate Monday as the Niners get the pads on for the first time during camp.

Purdy's recovery frames the entire 49ers QB battle during camp. The Niners brass has consistently said this offseason that the starting gig is Purdy's when he's healthy. If the trend continues, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance are fighting for the backup gig to open the season.

Shanahan has been impressed with Purdy's ability to return to the practice field swiftly after surgery was delayed early this spring.

"Yeah, Brock's just so detailed and committed in everything he does, so he didn't miss one day," he said. "Every rep that he takes to get better in his health, he is just deliberate in everything he does. How committed he was to doing that, to being here, to going down to Florida, to being in Arizona. If he was going to have a setback and something went wrong was the only way we felt he wasn't going to be ahead of schedule by what he does."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet dealing with injuries early in camp

The Seahawks are going through injury issues with their young backfield. Starter Kenneth Walker III is considered week-to-week due to a groin injury, and rookie Zach Charbonnet is dealing with shoulder discomfort.

news

CB Eli Apple: 'All love' with WR Tyreek Hill after signing with Dolphins

Cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had beef, but now teammates on the Miami Dolphins, Apple said Sunday everything is copacetic with Hill. "We all good. It's all love. We're on the same team. All love," said Apple.

news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming to 'be great' in 2023: 'Last year's film kind of disgusts me'

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is focused on being "great" this year rather than fixating on numbers, telling reporters he's disgusted with what he put on film as a rookie.

news

Jets legend Joe Namath praises Aaron Rodgers for taking pay cut: It's a 'great exhibition of his character'

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had Jets fans on a high since his April trade to New York, but Gang Green legends like Joe Namath seem to be buzzing over him, as well.

news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Sunday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Sean Payton's comments on Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos 'way out of line'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers got a word in on Sean Payton's negative comments on the Nathaniel Hackett-led Broncos, saying the current Broncos coach "needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

news

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula attends first practice since 2022 cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, who has been out of the public eye since suffering a cardiac arrest in June of 2022, was in attendance for Sunday's practice.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to terms on new one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The Minnesota Vikings and pass rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon cracks down on avoiding training camp fights: 'It's a non-negotiable'

The Cardinals are fighting against the odds after going 4-13 last season while losing quarterback Kyler Murray to an ACL tear that still has no timetable for return. According to head coach Jonathan Gannon, one place the fighting will not carry over is between teammates.

