K Robbie Gould 'would've loved' to return to 49ers: 'I told them I wanted to go back there'

"The change wasn't my decision," Gould said. "Obviously, at the end of the season, they had to make a decision, and ultimately they wanted to go in a different direction. We put out the tweet that we were going to go in a different direction once we found that out. It was a great run, and it was a lot of fun. I wish all my teammates nothing but the best."

Gould also spoke highly of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan with that chapter being closed, calling him an "offensive genius," but his attention now turns toward finding the fourth team of his NFL career.

Along with other longtime kickers like Mason Crosby, 38, and Ryan Succop, 36, he remains a free agent with training camp just over the horizon.

It's likely Gould and the rest will have to bide their time, waiting for an injury or a failed competition between lesser-proven talent to present another opportunity. Should a team feel the need to turn to an older, more reliable option as camp exposes any potential special teams problems, there's none available with a more trusty track record than the former Niner.

Although he has just one Pro Bowl appearance and one All-Pro season on his résumé, Gould currently stands as the eighth-most accurate kicker in NFL history with an 86.46 field-goal percentage.

He's primed to deliver for whatever club comes calling.