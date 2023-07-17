Around the NFL

K Robbie Gould 'would've loved' to return to 49ers: 'I told them I wanted to go back there'

Published: Jul 17, 2023 at 07:32 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Robbie Gould is still without an NFL home ahead of what would be his 19th season, but he spoke last week about his exit from the San Francisco 49ers, his team of the last six years.

"I would've loved to have gone back there," Gould said at the American Century Championship, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. "I told them I wanted to go back there. We never got an offer from the team and we never had a conversation about coming back."

The 40-year-old kicker is coming off a season in which he made 27 field goals, converting on 84.4% of his 32 attempts. And for the third time in the last four years, Gould missed just one extra point. He's also carved out an extraordinarily clutch postseason career, maintaining perfect marks through 29 field goals and 39 extra points attempted across 16 playoff games.

Nonetheless, the 49ers chose to go younger and cheaper at the position heading into 2023, apparently never breaching the topic of a return with Gould. San Francisco instead traded for 28-year-old Zane Gonzalez and spent a third-round pick on kicker Jake Moody.

Related Links

"The change wasn't my decision," Gould said. "Obviously, at the end of the season, they had to make a decision, and ultimately they wanted to go in a different direction. We put out the tweet that we were going to go in a different direction once we found that out. It was a great run, and it was a lot of fun. I wish all my teammates nothing but the best."

Gould also spoke highly of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan with that chapter being closed, calling him an "offensive genius," but his attention now turns toward finding the fourth team of his NFL career.

Along with other longtime kickers like Mason Crosby, 38, and Ryan Succop, 36, he remains a free agent with training camp just over the horizon.

It's likely Gould and the rest will have to bide their time, waiting for an injury or a failed competition between lesser-proven talent to present another opportunity. Should a team feel the need to turn to an older, more reliable option as camp exposes any potential special teams problems, there's none available with a more trusty track record than the former Niner.

Although he has just one Pro Bowl appearance and one All-Pro season on his résumé, Gould currently stands as the eighth-most accurate kicker in NFL history with an 86.46 field-goal percentage.

He's primed to deliver for whatever club comes calling.

"I know training camp is coming up and I'm ready for the next opportunity," Gould said. "And I'm sure these teams will give these young kids a chance and find out who has a chance to compete. I think things will get a lot more serious. But, yeah, I'm ready to go and looking forward to the next season."

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard expected to play on franchise tag in 2023

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday that the Cowboys running back is expected to play on the franchise tag he signed back in March. Teams had until July 17's deadline to reach long-term deals with franchise-tagged players.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named first member of 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Monday. Jefferson's entry into the prestigious group -- which recognizes the NFL's best by giving them the highest rating possible -- is his first in his career.

news

Browns LB Sione Takitaki feels ready to 'make a big comeback' after recovery from torn ACL

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has spent the offseason recovering from a torn ACL. Now, he feels ready to "make a big comeback."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott confident he won't repeat season with double-digit INTs: 'I know who I am'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the league last year with a career-high 15 interceptions. Then he added two more picks in a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers. But the Dallas QB doesn't intend to hit double-digit picks again in the upcoming season.

news

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.

news

Titans expected to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to two-year, $26 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More