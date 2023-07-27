49ers QB Brock Purdy (elbow) says 'arm feels great' to start training camp

Purdy's journey back from the elbow surgery he had in March has been well-documented, with fans and reporters alike watching anxiously as he hit every benchmark throughout the recovery process, from his first throwing session in June to his trip to Jacksonville to work with QB coach Will Hewlett.

And now that he's finally reached the point of running drills with teammates at camp, Purdy says the extensive preparation and careful load management during his rehab has put him in this position to throw with only a few restrictions.

"So, I've actually worked up to this point, throwing back-to-back days. You know, have a heavy day of throwing and the next day maybe tune it down a little bit. But I've worked up to get to this point to where my arm doesn't hurt or anything like that," Purdy said. "Yeah, from throwing and stuff any quarterback will tell you, 'Hey I'm gonna go ice my arm or do whatever with my arm or do treatment on it.' And that's where I'm at. ... Arm feels great."

Purdy became San Francisco's starting quarterback in Week 13 after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo fell victim to injuries. 2022's Mr. Irrelevant put together a 7-1 record as starter before a torn UCL took him out of the NFC Championship Game and ultimately led to the end of the 49ers' season.