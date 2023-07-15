QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: 'Guys are open' 

Having that many toys to play with on offense would make any quarterback rub his hands with glee, but Darnold quickly followed up his comments by crediting head coach Kyle Shanahan's skill in managing such a potent offense.

"But they've been there for so long, and Kyle's been able to understand kind of what everyone does well, what they don't do well, and I feel like every game plan he uses gets the most out of his guys," Darnold said. "That's a very good feeling as a quarterback, knowing that the [coach] is going to put everyone in the best position possible."

During his 2022 campaign with the Carolina Panthers, Darnold took advantage of the limited playing time given to him. The 26-year-old racked up 1,143 passing yards with seven touchdowns and only three interceptions throughout six total games. The Panthers went 4-2 with Darnold starting, demonstrating that he can be a reliable passer and scorer when given the opportunity.

In his three seasons with the New York Jets and two in Carolina, Darnold never played on a winning team. By contrast, the 49ers have won at least 10 games in three of the past four seasons and made it to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championship games in that same time span.