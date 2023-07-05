QB Sam Darnold: Learning Niners' offense 'a work in progress'

The 26-year-old Darnold recently told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan at teammate George Kittle's Tight End University that he's still getting his feet wet in the system.

"It's been a work in progress," Darnold said. "I thought I got better throughout (mini) camp and just got more comfortable with the system, so I still got to study and go through the process of continuing to learn the system. But I'm excited for it, and it's been really fun so far."