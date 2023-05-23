Around the NFL

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says QB Brock Purdy (elbow) expected to start throwing next week

Published: May 23, 2023 at 06:20 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Brock Purdy's ongoing recovery from elbow surgery has its next step in sight.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Purdy is expected to start throwing next week.

Shanahan added that while there's no set timeline on Purdy's on-field return, the team doesn't "have any reason to think otherwise" that the QB will be able to get himself ready for Week 1.

Related Links

Purdy on Tuesday shared that same optimism, but the second-year QB didn't want to look too far ahead.

"I feel good, my arm is feeling good," Purdy said. "To say I'll be ready at this time or this time, we are not trying to label any kind of timeline. But for sure it's a goal to be ready by the season and if that's the case then great, but like I said we are taking it one day at a time. We don't want to say anything that we regret down the road or whatever."

Purdy was initially given a 6-8 month recovery timeline after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm in early March. That forecast included Purdy being able to throw three months after surgery, which lines up with next week.

A healthy Purdy for Week 1 would be the best-case scenario for the 49ers, but the club has done its due diligence to ensure it has a deep and qualified QB room for 2023.

With Trey Lance fully recovered from a fractured ankle entering 2023, an injury that prompted Purdy's breakout season as a rookie, San Francisco added veterans Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen into the fold this offseason.

Shanahan said Lance, last year's Week 1 starter, got all the first-team reps over the first two days of OTAs, but Darnold is expected to get his turn as the days progress.

"We have two guys who are talented enough to be taken in the top five of the draft and we have another guy who played like it last year," Shanahan said.

Adding depth to the QB room certainly takes some of the pressure off Purdy's impending return. The investment comes after the club experienced a nightmarish scenario during the NFC Championship Game when Purdy injured his elbow, Josh Johnson suffered a concussion and an ineffective Purdy was forced to finish the game. The league on Monday approved a proposal that allows teams to have a third QB active on game days without using a roster spot.

While the Niners brass has already given Purdy assurance that the starting job is his to lose, the 23-year-old is only focused on his recovery, which should get a clearer timetable next week.

"For me, I just try to focus on where I am at right now. For me, it's to get my arm healthy," Purdy said. "To say all these things and say you want to be this kind of guy or that kind of guy. I think in a sense it's foolish for myself to think like that. For me, I come into work every day, trying to get my arm right. I'm trying to be around the guys and do what it takes to win.

"We want to win a Super Bowl here. It's just simple as that. For me, I just do my job and everything else will fall into place."

Related Content

news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans: Houston won't just hand starting job to rookie QB C.J. Stroud

Aftering taking rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says Houston won't hand Stroud the starting job.

news

Lamar Jackson reports to Ravens OTAs after missing first day of voluntary workouts

Lamar Jackson is back in Baltimore. The Ravens quarterback reported for Day 2 of voluntary organized team activities Tuesday after missing Monday's session.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (tweaked calf) sits out Tuesday's OTAs, says issue not 'too serious'

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out of Tuesday's OTA drills due to what he described as a tweaked calf. Rodgers, however, downplayed the issue as not "too serious."

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expects Commanders sale to be approved

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday at the conclusion of the Spring League Meeting that he expects the sale of the Washington Commanders to be approved, but he gave no timeline for when the deal could be finalized.

news

Robert Saleh: Jets are among 6-8 teams with realistic chance at winning championship in 2023

Robert Saleh is feeling confident about his squad in early May, saying he believes the Jets are in the top percentile with a realistic shot at winning Super Bowl LVIII.

news

Broncos release veteran kicker Brandon McManus after nine seasons

Brandon McManus announced Tuesday that the Broncos informed him of his release after nine seasons with Denver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL owners pass rule to place ball at 25-yard line following fair catches on kickoffs

NFL owners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs with the resulting possession beginning at the team's own 25-yard line.

news

Chargers, RB Austin Ekeler agree to revised contract with $1.75 million in added incentives

Running back Austin Ekeler is reworking his contract. The Chargers and Ekeler agreed to a revised contract that adds $1.75 million in reachable incentives, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor 'really impressed' with WR Calvin Ridley so far: He's 'making his own role'

Calvin Ridley last played on Oct. 24, 2021, so his immersion into the Jaguars offense is of note this offseason. So far, so good, according to offensive coordinator Press Taylor, who gushed about Ridley at the opening of OTAs.

news

LB Khalil Mack: Playoff loss 'like a nightmare,' Chargers planning 'to make sure that it doesn't happen again'

At the onset of OTAs this week, star edge rusher Khalil Mack said the Chargers are approaching the offseason with the mindset of not allowing last season's disastrous ending to happen to them again.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More