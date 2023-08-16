2023 NFL Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL+*)





BROWNS: After a promising opening drive last week from Deshaun Watson and the starting offense against the Commanders, the Browns will give fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson another chance to impress after a strong training camp and preseason, with the rookie reportedly ticketed to start. But Cleveland has a lot to sort out elsewhere. On offense, the Browns are shorthanded at running back (with Jerome Ford battling a calf issue) and receiver (with Elijah Moore banged up and Marquise Goodwin out with blood clots). The OL depth also has been put to the test in joint-practice battles against the Eagles’ great defensive front. There are a lot of reserve jobs up for grabs heading into Thursday’s game in Philly.





EAGLES: The Eagles don’t have a ton of starting jobs open, but safety remained fluid heading into this week’s joint practices against the Browns. Reed Blankenship has built on his work from last season and appears to have one of the starting gigs sewn up. The other spot looks to be up for grabs. Terrell Edmunds, who started for the Steelers last season, has yet to claim it. He’s been pushed most of camp by special-teams standout K'Von Wallace, plus lately by rookie Sydney Brown. The third-rounder from Illinois made nine tackles in 41 defensive snaps against the Ravens and was highly active. Can he overtake Edmunds and Wallace? Or might the Eagles look for outside help at safety? The next two preseason games will weigh heavily.