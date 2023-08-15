2023 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team

Drafted: Round 1, No. 4 overall





Did I get too cute in the Texans blurb? Well, no need to do so here, especially in the wake of Shane Steichen officially naming the No. 4 overall pick as Indianapolis' starting quarterback. The rookie is a physical sensation, but there is no denying his inexperience and obvious need for growth as a passer and game manager. Colts GM Chris Ballard's decision to take Richardson showed an admirable willingness to prioritize the future over the now. That said, owner Jim Irsay will still want to see enough in 2023 to know that Richardson was the right call so early in the draft.