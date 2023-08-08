NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Eagles remain on top in preseason; Aaron Rodgers-led Jets check in at No. 8

The Jonathan Taylor standoff hangs over everything the Colts are doing, and there still are health concerns on top of that, but it's hard not to get excited about Anthony Richardson's very early returns. Gardner Minshew is receiving enough first-team reps to consider him a starting possibility for Week 1, but it won't be shocking if Richardson is out there first on Sept. 10 against the Jaguars. Richardson would be more effective with Taylor beside him in the backfield, but the No. 4 overall pick appears to be settling in and pushing for early starting duty without him. Do the Colts have enough weapons if Taylor's dispute drags into the regular season? That's a fair question, and new coach Shane Steichen's scheme creativity might be tested until he has a more complete roster at his disposal.