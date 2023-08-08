Kyle Trask focused on 'protecting the football' in Buccaneers' QB competition with Baker Mayfield

Trask added that his authority in the huddle and confidence leading the offense have increased this offseason as he attempts to become Brady's heir.

"[My voice] has 100% absolutely grown since last year," he said. "I was just a young quarterback in the NFL, trying to call a play in the huddle. It's kind of hard. You don't realize how much studying it actually takes. You really have to make it your livelihood -- to go home, study, make sacrifices with your time. I've just been trying to study as much as I can. I feel like [it] personally pays when I come out here and I'm able to just be confident and play fast. I'm just going to continue to do that."

The simple truth is that there isn't enough information on Trask to know if he has the mettle to lead the Bucs. He's appeared in one game (Week 18 last year), completing 3 of 9 passes. It's positive that he's not bombing camp practices, but the preseason -- when he can get truly pressured and hit -- will tell the bigger tale.

Trask knows his performance Friday will play a significant role in who ultimately wins the starting gig, but he won't let himself get too worked up.

"It's another brick in this competition if you will," he said. "There's nothing I can focus on other than just going out there and trying to run the play the best that I possibly can and play clean football and just go out there and have fun."