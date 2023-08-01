Broncos HC Sean Payton attempts to find silver lining in losses of Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler at wide receiver

"It sucks to be having this same conversation that we had last year. Tim's a guy that, you can't replace the person," Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton told NFL Network's James Palmer on Inside Training Camp Live. "The player that he is, everyone knows the player he is. He's put the player that he is on tape. People can go and see the guy he is on the field. But you can't replace the person that he is. And to have to be in the situation two years in a row. There are very few people who can speak to going through an injury and then back having to go through another injury a year later.

"All we can do is be there for him, encourage him, lift him up. If he sees this, bro, you know I love you to death. You're my dog. And anybody that knows him that may not have reached out to him, just reach out to him. Send him some love and some support. Let him know that he's not doing this by himself. But yeah, the person that he is, it's hard to replace that, but he's a great guy. We're definitely going to miss him on the field. We're lifting him up through the rest of this season, he's going to be in our thoughts and prayers. And every day we step on that field and go out there and play, he's right there with us."