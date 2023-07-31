Broncos WR Tim Patrick feared to have suffered injury to left Achilles tendon

Tim Patrick's return has encountered an interruption.
The receiver suffered an apparent Achilles injury during practice Monday. Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters he didn't have an update on the receiver, but the team's medical staff is evaluating Patrick's left Achilles and will provide further information following an MRI.
Patrick went down with a non-contact injury when taking his first steps off the line of scrimmage during a seven-on-seven drill Monday, per NFL Network's James Palmer, and threw his helmet immediately after falling to the ground. Patrick was carted off and used crutches to enter the facility, Palmer added.
Monday's development is not only unfortunate, but also disheartening. Patrick's tale is one of an underdog who worked his way from the practice squad to a significant role in Denver's offense, finding success -- including consecutive 700-plus-yard receiving seasons and 11 total receiving touchdowns between 2020 and 2021 -- even while the Broncos failed to identify a long-term option at quarterback.
Denver rewarded Patrick for his efforts prior late in the 2021 season, signing the former undrafted free agent to a three-year, $34.5 million extension that would begin in 2022. The unforgiving injury bug struck soon thereafter, though, with a torn ACL last Aug. 2 ending Patrick's 2022 season before it began.
He's yet to play a regular-season game under that deal, and Monday's news again throws his immediate future into question, nearly one year to the day he last encountered such a setback.
The affected leg is not the one in which Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL tear a year ago, and it is important to stress that nothing is certain until the Broncos receive the MRI results.
Until then, all Broncos fans -- and football fans at large -- can do is hope for the best for a player who has undoubtedly earned it.