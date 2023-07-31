Broncos WR Tim Patrick feared to have suffered injury to left Achilles tendon

Denver rewarded Patrick for his efforts prior late in the 2021 season, signing the former undrafted free agent to a three-year, $34.5 million extension that would begin in 2022. The unforgiving injury bug struck soon thereafter, though, with a torn ACL last Aug. 2 ending Patrick's 2022 season before it began.

He's yet to play a regular-season game under that deal, and Monday's news again throws his immediate future into question, nearly one year to the day he last encountered such a setback.

The affected leg is not the one in which Patrick suffered a season-ending ACL tear a year ago, and it is important to stress that nothing is certain until the Broncos receive the MRI results.