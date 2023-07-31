Broncos waive KJ Hamler with NFI designation after WR diagnosed with pericarditis

It's a bad Monday for the Denver wide receiver room.
The Broncos plan to waive WR KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation. The move was made official Monday, per the transaction wire.
Garafolo noted that the transaction is procedural and designed with an eye toward bringing him back. Hamler's condition isn't overly serious, and he's expected to miss weeks, not months.
Hamler posted on Instagram that he felt chest pains while working out and was diagnosed with pericarditis, a mild heart irritation. He's currently undergoing treatment.
"I will be back on the field -- better and stronger than ever -- as soon as possible this season!" Hamler wrote. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field.
"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business."
A 2020 second-round pick, Hamler has battled injuries, appearing in 10 games the past two years. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2021 during Week 3. In 2022 he caught seven passes for 165 yards through seven games before a hamstring injury knocked him out for the final nine weeks. Earlier this spring, he underwent surgery for a partially torn pectoral muscle.
Now he's dealing with a heart condition.
The news of Hamler's release came after fellow Broncos wideout Tim Patrick suffered an apparent Achilles injury in practice Monday.
With the Broncos in need of a roster spot with Hamler and Patrick sidelined, waiving Hamler -- instead of putting him on the reserve/non-football injury list, which would have knocked him out for the year -- keeps open the possibility of his return this season.