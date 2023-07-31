Broncos waive KJ Hamler with NFI designation after WR diagnosed with pericarditis

"I will be back on the field -- better and stronger than ever -- as soon as possible this season!" Hamler wrote. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field.

"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business."

A 2020 second-round pick, Hamler has battled injuries, appearing in 10 games the past two years. He suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2021 during Week 3. In 2022 he caught seven passes for 165 yards through seven games before a hamstring injury knocked him out for the final nine weeks. Earlier this spring, he underwent surgery for a partially torn pectoral muscle.

Now he's dealing with a heart condition.

The news of Hamler's release came after fellow Broncos wideout Tim Patrick suffered an apparent Achilles injury in practice Monday.