Denver Broncos reveal all-white 'snowcapped' alternate helmet

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos are looking to the Rocky Mountains for some aesthetic inspiration in 2023.

Denver revealed its new alternate, all-white "snowcapped" helmet on Tuesday:

The helmet features Denver's beloved, classic D logo with a rearing Bronco on each side, accompanied by a matching blue-orange-blue triple stripe down the middle of the shell. The color scheme essentially inverts what Denver has worn with its alternate navy helmet and orange Color Rush uniforms since 2016.

Denver has worn five different helmets in its history and has changed colors entirely once (moving from brown and yellow to blue and orange in 1962), but this alternate lid is the first all-white helmet worn by the Broncos in team history. Denver will wear the helmet twice, per league rules, and will pair it with the team's Color Rush orange jersey and pants.

The alternate helmet is the latest step in what has become an increasingly adventurous approach to the team's attire. Last season, Denver paired its navy blue pants -- traditionally reserved for use with its home navy jerseys -- with its white tops for the first time. Now, they're expanding into headgear.

NFL teams began introducing alternate helmets in 2022 following the league's elimination of its one-shell rule, clearing way for clubs to get creative with secondary options. Though the Broncos won't wear this with their all-white road uniforms, this addition will still be highly popular with fans in Denver and beyond -- and perhaps an indicator of how the team might proceed with its branding in the future.

