Broncos WR K.J. Hamler out for rest of 2021 season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos, which sported one of the deepest receiving corps to open the season, are dealing with another injury. This one is a season-ender.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday that wide receiver K.J. Hamler tore his ACL during Sunday's blowout win over the New York Jets.

Coach Vic Fangio later announced the season-ending injury.

Hamler came down awkwardly on a deep sideline toss from Teddy Bridgewater late in the second quarter, immediately grabbing his left knee. He was helped off the field, unable to put weight on the leg. The 2020 second-round pick caught five passes for 74 yards in fewer than 10 quarters played this season.

It's the latest blow to a once-deep WR corps. Former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy is currently on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering the injury in the season opener.

With Jeudy and now Hamler on the shelf, Courtland Sutton is the lone original starter left in the corps. Sutton has 15 catches for 210 yards through three games after missing all but one game due to injury in 2020.

The Broncos aren't completely decimated. Tim Patrick (5/98 on Sunday) is a capable playmaker on the outside, and Denver still has a good TE duo in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam﻿.