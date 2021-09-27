Around the NFL

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler out for rest of 2021 season with torn ACL

Published: Sep 27, 2021 at 01:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos, which sported one of the deepest receiving corps to open the season, are dealing with another injury. This one is a season-ender.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday that wide receiver K.J. Hamler tore his ACL during Sunday's blowout win over the New York Jets.

Coach Vic Fangio later announced the season-ending injury.

Hamler came down awkwardly on a deep sideline toss from Teddy Bridgewater late in the second quarter, immediately grabbing his left knee. He was helped off the field, unable to put weight on the leg. The 2020 second-round pick caught five passes for 74 yards in fewer than 10 quarters played this season.

It's the latest blow to a once-deep WR corps. Former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy is currently on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering the injury in the season opener.

With Jeudy and now Hamler on the shelf, Courtland Sutton is the lone original starter left in the corps. Sutton has 15 catches for 210 yards through three games after missing all but one game due to injury in 2020.

The Broncos aren't completely decimated. Tim Patrick (5/98 on Sunday) is a capable playmaker on the outside, and Denver still has a good TE duo in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam﻿.

With the Broncos off to a 3-0 start and the schedule about to ramp up, however, more pressure will be put on Bridgewater after the latest round of injuries.

Related Content

news

Panthers won't place Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on injured reserve

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s hamstring injury will keep him out a few weeks, but won't land him on injured reserve. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the team will not place McCaffrey on IR.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: All three QBs under consideration to start in Week 4

After a 1-2 start, and with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields banged up, Matt Nagy said he's yet to determine if one of the two or Nick Foles will start in Week 4 against the Lions. He also said the Bears could change their offensive play-caller.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid released from hospital, could return to work Monday or Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after exiting Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance Sunday following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Bill Belichick not interested in rehashing Tom Brady's departure, not surprised by QB's success in Tampa

Bill Belichick is going to be asked about Tom Brady a lot this week. It began Monday morning with the coach's weekly appearance on WEEI, and continued with his usual Monday press conference.
news

NFL on hit on Packers WR Davante Adams: 'All concussion protocols were fully followed'

The NFL released a statement on Monday regarding Packers wide receiver Davante Adams' re-entry into Sunday night's game against the 49ers. The league said "all concussion protocols were fully followed."
news

Jaguars trade 2020 first-round CB C.J. Henderson to Panthers for TE Dan Arnold

The Jaguars are cutting bait with their top selection from the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has agreed to trade CB C.J. Henderson to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Darius Leonard on Colts' 0-3 start: 'This (expletive) sucks ... This is a sick taste in my mouth'

With Sunday's 25-16 loss to the Titans dropping the Colts to 0-3 for the first time since the Peyton Manning-less 2011 season, star linebacker Darius Leonard dropped nukes on his own squad.
news

Broncos LT Garett Bolles: 'Quit doubting' Teddy Bridgewater

The Broncos moved to 3-0 with a 26-0 beatdown of the woeful Jets, becoming just one of five unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through three weeks. One of the catalysts is QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's off to the best start to a season in his career.
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings put up their 'best offensive performance' in eight years in win over Seahawks

Mike Zimmer is in the midst of his eighth season in Minnesota and has taken the Vikings to the playoffs three times. Sunday's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the best the veteran coach has seen his offense play.
news

Kyler Murray on comeback win over Jags: 'The last two years, we would have lost that game for sure'

In the thick Jacksonville heat, it felt like the Arizona Cardinals would gag away a bad road game against a winless Jaguars club. But then Kyler Murray and Co. flipped the switch.
news

Aaron Rodgers on game-winning drive vs. 49ers: 'How can you not be romantic about football, man?'

Thirty-seven seconds was all Aaron Rodgers needed to drive the Packers down field and in position for a Mason Crosby game-winning field goal. The Packers QB added a memorable quote after the win to complete a memorable night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW