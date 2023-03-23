Around the NFL

Broncos WR KJ Hamler underwent surgery for partially torn pec, expected to be ready for training camp

Published: Mar 23, 2023 at 01:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has suffered another brutal injury setback.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Hamler recently underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle while training on his own this offseason, per sources informed of the situation.

The initial timeline for recovery is four to six months, giving Hamler a chance to return for training camp.

Related Links

It's the latest injury for the former second-round pick out of Penn State.

Before his rookie season kicked off in 2020, the wideout suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the season opener. He missed another game due to a hamstring issue and ended the season on IR after a concussion.

From there, the injuries only got worse.

Hamler suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of 2021, knocking him out for the rest of the season. Last November, he hurt his hamstring in practice and later suffered a setback, missing the final nine weeks of the campaign.

In three seasons with the Broncos, the speedster has played in just 23 games, earning 42 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns (all three scores coming in his rookie year).

The latest injury wipes out Hamler's ability to fully immerse himself in Sean Payton's new offense and build further rapport with Russell Wilson ahead of a pivotal campaign before he becomes a free agent in 2024.

Reports suggest the Broncos have had trade discussions regarding their receivers -- particularly Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. However, with Tim Patrick coming off an injury, and now Hamler going down, we'll see if the Denver brass decides to scuttle any more trade talks at this point.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard signs franchise tag; two sides have until July 17 to reach long-term deal

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard signed his one-year deal, becoming the first to put pen to paper on a franchise tag in 2023, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pollard's contract will pay him $10.091 million in 2023 and is fully guaranteed.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

New Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo looking to 'disrupt the pocket' with Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo wants to "disrupt the pocket" with his new teammate Myles Garrett in the 2023 season.

news

Dolphins LB David Long: Mike Vrabel's durability comments were 'a surprise to me'

New Miami linebacker David Long responded Wednesday to comments made by Titans coach Mike Vrabel that Long was a repeat offender of "soft-tissue injuries."

news

Broncos' Mike McGlinchey likens OLs to being gifted 'socks and underwear': 'You know you need them'

New Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey was one of two important free-agent signings by Denver along the offensive line, but he understands that it will be hard for some fans to get excited about adding big uglies instead of shiny toys.

news

Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau announces he has cancer, will step away from football

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau announced Wednesday he has Hodgkin lymphoma, which was discovered following a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

news

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil on working out extension: 'I did it my way, like Frank'

For Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil, being able to get a historic deal done was a surefire indication that doing things his own way was the right way. It's also, in his belief, a step forward for a Texans franchise he's confident will turn its fortunes around.

news

Hall of Fame announces 17 recipients of second annual Awards of Excellence

Individuals from five groups who have propelled the success of individual teams and the sport of professional football have been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program the Pro Football Hall of Fame launched last year to recognize significant contributors to the game.

news

Jets trading WR Elijah Moore, third-round pick to Browns for second-round pick

The Cleveland Browns are trading for WR Elijah Moore, sending a second-round draft pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the pass-catcher and a third-rounder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

news

WR Mecole Hardman agrees to one-year deal with Jets worth up to $6.5 million

The Jets are signing WR Mecole Hardman, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The one-year deal potentially could be worth up to $6.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Jaguars signing former Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year contract

The AFC South champion Jaguars have added a running mate for Travis Etienne. Jacksonville agreed to terms Wednesday with running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE