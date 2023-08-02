Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 2

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 02:09 PM Updated: Aug 02, 2023 at 03:16 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
INJURIES

  • TE Jonnu Smith will be out a couple days, coach Arthur Smith said, but the team is not "concerned about" his absence.
  • G Matt Hennessy is day to day, Smith said.
Denver Broncos
SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • WR Tim Patrick (Achilles) placed on injured reserve
  • CB Riley Moss has a sports hernia that required core muscle repair surgery, and will set him back about four weeks, coach Sean Payton told reporters.
Detroit Lions
INJURIES

  • OT Penei Sewell (concussion) cleared to practice, coach Dan Campbell said.
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley placed on active/physically unable to perform list


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
INJURIES

  • WR Calvin Ridley has a toe injury, coach Doug Pederson told reporters early Wednesday, saying he would be limited in practice. However, Ridley reportedly took part in every drill after switching his cleats to alleviate toe soreness, per The Associated Press.
Kansas City Chiefs
INJURIES

  • RB Isiah Pacheco said on Inside Training Camp Live that he's "very close" to fully returning to practice. Pacheco underwent offseason hand and labrum surgeries. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Pacheco should be cleared for contact by Aug. 20, with the shoulder holding him back.
Las Vegas Raiders
INJURIES

  • CB Brandon Facyson was carted off the field Tuesday due to an apparent injury. HC Josh McDaniels on Wednesday declined to give an update on Facyson's status other than to say his absence won't be "too long," per ESPN.com.
Los Angeles Rams
INJURIES

  • WR Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury isn't expected to threaten his Week 1 status, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on Inside Training Camp Live. Garofolo adds that the Rams will likely hold Kupp back going forward in camp to ensure he doesn't aggravate the hamstring.
New Orleans Saints
INJURIES

  • CB Alontae Taylor left Wednesday's practice with hamstring tightness, coach Dennis Allen said, but the injury is not considered major.
Pittsburgh Steelers
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mustache returns; Patriots QB Mac Jones yearning to lead in Year 3

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick has nothing to 'prove to anybody' after career year, hints at being underpaid

Over his past three regular seasons, Haason Reddick has compiled 39.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four recoveries for the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles. He said Tuesday that he's done hyping his production.

news

Battling for starting gig, Jets OT Mekhi Becton treating Hall of Fame Game like 'regular game'

Most first-round picks don't participate in the Hall of Fame Game, but New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be on the field plenty Thursday night as preseason action kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Browns' Stefanski: 'We're all curious' how kickoff rule will play out in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game

The NFL approved a new kickoff rule this offseason that was met with ire by many coaches. We'll get our first look at how it's handled Thursday when the preseason officially kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales: QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask has 'absolutely' tightened

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' nondescript quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask rages on. Asked Tuesday if the battle for the QB1 job has tightened in recent days, offensive coordinator Dave Canales responded: "Oh, absolutely."

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss Las Vegas incident from February 2022

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in New York to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday to discuss an incident that occurred in February 2022 in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with hamstring injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to head coach Sean McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones is QB1: 'Everybody is out here competing'

Asked specifically if there was an open competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for QB1, Bill Belichick said every player on the team is competing.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'fine-tuning everything' as he moves closer to 100 percent 'every day'

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is participating in training camp practices with confidence after passing his physical, and moving toward being 100 percent every day as he looks to return to All-Pro form after a season-ending foot injury.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey return to ranking

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey from Nos. 40-31?

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs holdout: 'We're going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group'

With the preseason's first game set to kick off Thursday, running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders remain in a Las Vegas standoff, with McDaniels seemingly waiting with welcoming arms wide open whenever his bell cow back returns.

