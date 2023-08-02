NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Jonnu Smith will be out a couple days, coach Arthur Smith said, but the team is not "concerned about" his absence.
- G Matt Hennessy is day to day, Smith said.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- WR Tim Patrick (Achilles) placed on injured reserve
- CB Riley Moss has a sports hernia that required core muscle repair surgery, and will set him back about four weeks, coach Sean Payton told reporters.
INJURIES
- OT Penei Sewell (concussion) cleared to practice, coach Dan Campbell said.
- CB Emmanuel Moseley placed on active/physically unable to perform list
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Derrick Deese Jr. waived
INJURIES
- WR Calvin Ridley has a toe injury, coach Doug Pederson told reporters early Wednesday, saying he would be limited in practice. However, Ridley reportedly took part in every drill after switching his cleats to alleviate toe soreness, per The Associated Press.
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco said on Inside Training Camp Live that he's "very close" to fully returning to practice. Pacheco underwent offseason hand and labrum surgeries. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Pacheco should be cleared for contact by Aug. 20, with the shoulder holding him back.
INJURIES
- CB Brandon Facyson was carted off the field Tuesday due to an apparent injury. HC Josh McDaniels on Wednesday declined to give an update on Facyson's status other than to say his absence won't be "too long," per ESPN.com.
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury isn't expected to threaten his Week 1 status, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on Inside Training Camp Live. Garofolo adds that the Rams will likely hold Kupp back going forward in camp to ensure he doesn't aggravate the hamstring.
INJURIES
- CB Alontae Taylor left Wednesday's practice with hamstring tightness, coach Dennis Allen said, but the injury is not considered major.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Alfonzo Graham waived with injury designation
INJURIES
- CB Cory Trice Jr. placed on injured reserve