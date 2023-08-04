Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season

Joe Burrow has almost singlehandedly turned the Bengals franchise around over the past three seasons. Despite participating in just two postseasons so far (he missed the second half of his rookie season with a torn ACL), Burrow has compiled five career playoff wins, the fourth-most among active quarterbacks -- and the same number the entire franchise managed prior to his arrival. He's the only active QB to beat Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, too. Burrow's confidence and ability to stay calm in big moments and games make Cincinnati one of the most-feared teams in the loaded AFC. He's right about the team's Super Bowl window being open as long as he's around. This year should be no different -- even with him missing time in the preseason again, this time with a calf strain.