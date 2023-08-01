Jets QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to take pay cut: 'It was the right thing to do'

It wasn't a big deal to Rodgers, who has certainly made enough money over his career to feel comfortable. But it was notable to the rest of the NFL, especially after Rodgers held out to extract maximum compensation from the Packers in his final years with the team.

Instead of following that trend, Rodgers has become a team-first quarterback. It seems a change of scenery can do wonders.

"I mean, it was the right thing to do, I felt like," Rodgers explained. "I'm very well paid, so I have no problem with what I'm getting paid. I took contracts years before free agency for a number of times, knowing that I would be at the top of the market probably and then get passed up multiple times. I never hit free agency. Obviously the Packers stepped up multiple times with top of the market deals that would be passed up at some point over the course of that deal multiple times, so I felt confident about the compensation at the time. We did things a couple times to help the cap out during my time there.

"This, to me, is a win-win-win for everybody. Win for me -- I get paid a ton of money. Win for the team -- we get a low cap number and deferred some cash. Win for other guys that we can bring in and sign. I have no complaints. I'm not missing it at all."

Expectations are high for the Jets, who will remain in the center of the NFL's brightest spotlight unless they prove they don't deserve such attention. Rodgers' arrival forced them to center stage, and now that the audience is focused on the Jets, it will soon be time to produce.