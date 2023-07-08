Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

The Cowboys have enjoyed consecutive 12-win seasons under McCarthy -- winning a division title in 2021 -- and reached the postseason in back-to-back campaigns. But an NFC Championship Game berth still eludes the franchise; Dallas hasn't played for a Super Bowl berth since the 1995 season. It's a frustrating shortcoming for arguably the league's most popular franchise and its most demanding owner in Jerry Jones.

Despite all the pressure, Prescott, hosting his annual football camp this weekend, has perspective. As he approaches his age-30 season, the Cowboys' star quarterback is taking it all in, on and off the field.

"I've always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn't necessarily bother me," Prescott told Eatman. "Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It's fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what's cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn't matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid."