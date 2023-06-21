Dak Prescott optimistic Cowboys have built on success in back-to-back 12-win seasons: 'We can build again'

We don't tend to think of progress as linear in a league where teams going from last place to first is a nearly annual achievement. It's even more impressive when you consider that the Cowboys are one of only two NFL teams to win 12-plus games each of the past two seasons. The other? The Super Bowl-champion Chiefs.

Prescott believes that having more success than failure over that stretch – even with two unsatisfying season endings – will help the Cowboys as they embark on 2023.

"Going back to 2021, we've been able to build," Prescott continued. "We built that year, and we can build again. I think that's the best real chance that you have of making it.