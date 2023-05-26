Around the NFL

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Published: May 26, 2023 at 06:51 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Mike McCarthy insists the language will be the same for the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2023.

Dak Prescott notes that though the dialect might match, there's definitely a different sound to it.

Regardless of the phonics of it all, McCarthy believes things are headed in the right direction for the Cowboys and their offense.

"If you look at the history of our offense here, 2020 was really trying to figure out who we wanted to be," McCarthy said Thursday. "I think the evolution from '21 to '22 is really the direction we want to continue to build off of."

Brian Schottenheimer has taken the place of Kellen Moore as Dallas' offensive coordinator, but McCarthy is taking over the play-calling.

Though there are bound to be differences, McCarthy is speaking in a familiar tone.

"We're still in Dak's language," McCarthy said. "We're definitely building off it."

Related Links

It definitely sounds different coming from the Pittsburgh native, according to his quarterback.

"It's different. You hear that accent a little bit more when he calls these plays," Prescott said, via the team website’s Kyle Youmans. "It's been fun, us being able to just work with him in that light. Every day hands on. It's exciting. It's refreshing. And I know he's enjoying it getting back into football, headfirst into the film, and just what we're doing so it's exciting."

Every season's pivotal in Big D, but the 2023 campaign will definitely shine a brighter light on the McCarthy and Prescott-led offense.

Entering his fourth season with the club, McCarthy is hoping to lead Dallas past the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the first time since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl win in the 1995 season. Along the way, he'll look to remedy an offense that was a top-five scoring unit in each of the last two years, but saw Prescott throw a league- and career-high 15 interceptions in 2022.

At this point in May, McCarthy and Prescott are getting to know each other in a different light, but there's no major overhaul.

"As far as the installation plays come, obviously, there's some adds, some things taken out," Prescott said. "I think you just get an overall feel that maybe the game's going to just be called a little different."

So far, regardless of how it all sounds, the McCarthy-Prescott 2023 version of the Cowboys is off to a solid start.

"It's not like we've thrown away our playbook and tried to start over or anything like that," Prescott said. "We've had some success. So, there is good there."

Related Content

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson impressed with Kenny Pickett: He's 'definitely beyond his years'

From Blake Bortles to Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson has been exposed to a wide array of quarterbacks in his nine-year NFL career. He is convinced he's met a leader at the position in Kenny Pickett.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines. He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

news

Browns WR Elijah Moore energized by Jets trade: Feeling wanted will make any player 'go harder'

At just 23 years old, Elijah Moore already has an opportunity to start over. Following a fall from grace with the New York Jets, the 2021 second-round wide receiver believes he has the perfect chance to make the most of it due to actually being wanted by the Cleveland Browns.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams downplays recent comments, says he loves HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler

After recently delivering some strong words about his standing with the Raiders front office, Davante Adams assured reporters that everything is well in Las Vegas and that the comments were simply overblown.

news

Former Cardinals, Ravens safety Tony Jefferson retiring after 10 years, moving into scouting

Tony Jefferson, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, is retiring and taking a position with the Ravens as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery after March signing, might not practice until training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent an operation on his foot after signing with the Raiders in March, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More