Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

It definitely sounds different coming from the Pittsburgh native, according to his quarterback.

"It's different. You hear that accent a little bit more when he calls these plays," Prescott said, via the team website’s Kyle Youmans. "It's been fun, us being able to just work with him in that light. Every day hands on. It's exciting. It's refreshing. And I know he's enjoying it getting back into football, headfirst into the film, and just what we're doing so it's exciting."

Every season's pivotal in Big D, but the 2023 campaign will definitely shine a brighter light on the McCarthy and Prescott-led offense.

Entering his fourth season with the club, McCarthy is hoping to lead Dallas past the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the first time since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl win in the 1995 season. Along the way, he'll look to remedy an offense that was a top-five scoring unit in each of the last two years, but saw Prescott throw a league- and career-high 15 interceptions in 2022.

At this point in May, McCarthy and Prescott are getting to know each other in a different light, but there's no major overhaul.

"As far as the installation plays come, obviously, there's some adds, some things taken out," Prescott said. "I think you just get an overall feel that maybe the game's going to just be called a little different."

So far, regardless of how it all sounds, the McCarthy-Prescott 2023 version of the Cowboys is off to a solid start.