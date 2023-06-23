Dak Prescott sees rookie RB Deuce Vaughn helping Cowboys 'immediately,' 'excited for whatever opportunity' comes for Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott remains in search of his next club, though there have been rumblings he could rejoin the Cowboys at some point. For now, Zeke's chapter with the 'Boys has closed, even though he's still in regular communication with the face of the franchise.

For Vaughn, a new chapter is being written and so far, it's a feel-good story that began with Chris Vaughn, Dallas' assistant director of college scouting and Deuce's father, calling the Kansas State rusher to tell him he was the newest Cowboy on Day 3 of the draft. The memorable tear-jerking moment garnered headlines, but Vaughn will now be looked on to garner yards for a Dallas offense that could need him from the jump.

With Dallas RB1 Tony Pollard on the mend from a broken leg, Vaughn and other 'Boys backs such as Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle could see more opportunity.

Prescott, for one, is enlivened by what Vaughn could bring.