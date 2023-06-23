Dak Prescott sees rookie RB Deuce Vaughn helping Cowboys 'immediately,' 'excited for whatever opportunity' comes for Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott's excited about the Dallas Cowboys' running backs -- past and present.
The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is still working out with now-former Dallas back Ezekiel Elliott ahead of the upcoming season and is galvanized by the prospects of rookie Deuce Vaughn.
"I think he's going to be a very talented player who can help us immediately," Prescott said of Vaughn on The Ticket Sports Radio 96.7fm/1310am, via The Dallas Morning News this week.
As for the running back who helped the Cowboys for the past seven seasons, Elliott's still helping Dallas in a way as he and Prescott continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign in unison.
"That's my best friend," Prescott said, via The Dallas Morning News' Lia Assimakopoulos. "We'll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I'm excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I'm always his biggest fan."
Elliott remains one of a number of notable free-agent running backs, such as Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette, who are looking for employment in an unkind RB market.
Thus, as the likes of Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler are clamoring for paychecks commensurate to their production and value to their respective squads, there are myriad veterans just waiting and hoping for a chance at a roster spot.
"I think the running back position is tough," Prescott said. "All those guys are dynamic backs, can still play and have a lot left in the tank. I hope all of them make the right decision and not just jump on whatever's fast. You're never surprised about what this league does. You always have to understand it's a business and try not to take anything personal."
Elliott remains in search of his next club, though there have been rumblings he could rejoin the Cowboys at some point. For now, Zeke's chapter with the 'Boys has closed, even though he's still in regular communication with the face of the franchise.
For Vaughn, a new chapter is being written and so far, it's a feel-good story that began with Chris Vaughn, Dallas' assistant director of college scouting and Deuce's father, calling the Kansas State rusher to tell him he was the newest Cowboy on Day 3 of the draft. The memorable tear-jerking moment garnered headlines, but Vaughn will now be looked on to garner yards for a Dallas offense that could need him from the jump.
With Dallas RB1 Tony Pollard on the mend from a broken leg, Vaughn and other 'Boys backs such as Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle could see more opportunity.
Prescott, for one, is enlivened by what Vaughn could bring.
"That was one that you do get excited about when you see that story," Prescott said. "Understanding going into it knowing who he was, knowing his dad, thinking how cool that would be if you could make that happen. I did pay attention enough that he was there in the (sixth) round or something, was like how is he still there? Seeing that, seeing that reaction, just knowing how great of a guy Chris, who is the father, is. I'm excited about Deuce being in there."