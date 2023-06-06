Around the NFL

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert working to 'get back to the dude I was' after disappointing rookie season 

Published: Jun 06, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Counting on a third-round pick to contribute in his rookie year certainly isn't a surefire strategy for success, but that's where the Cowboys found themselves with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in 2022.

The results didn't pan out for Dallas. Tolbert appeared in eight games as a rookie, catching two of his three total targets for 12 yards on the year.

It was a lack of confidence, Tolbert told reporters after Dallas' final OTAs session of 2023, that caused his struggles and deflated his value to the team in 2022.

"Even from [2022 training camp]," Tolbert explained, via the team's official site. "I was not playing fast in practice, because you're moving around from one spot to another spot, and then maybe I'm not as comfortable at that one spot or not as comfortable in what's gonna be called in the headset. So, I hear it and now I'm thinking about splits, I'm thinking about the coverage, thinking about what to run and the depth of the route; and all of that.

"You're in your head doing all of that and you're supposed to be playing [like it's all] second nature. And, obviously, if you're thinking, you're not gonna be able to play as fast as you want. Now when I hear something I'm able to just line up, know what's going on, look at the coverage, jump out of my shoes and go make a play."

Related Links

The adjustment comes at different speeds for every player, and Tolbert wasn't exactly getting a pro-level course during his time at South Alabama. It was also fair to expect he might receive more room to grow on a Dallas roster that seemingly didn't need him to help out right away.

Tolbert's lack of production ended up stinging because of how much the Cowboys could have used him.

2022 was good lesson in why approaching a season by trading away one of your top two receiving talents, then banking on the return of a seriously injured pass-catcher to keep your passing game afloat can quickly prove to be an ill-fated plan of attack. In this instance, Dallas sent Amari Cooper to Cleveland for relative peanuts (a fifth-round pick that became tackle Matt Waletzko, and a sixth-round pick swap), selected Tolbert in the third round, and held out hope Michael Gallup would be able to return from his ACL injury at full strength for the majority of the season, if not all of it.

Because Gallup took much more time than anticipated to return, the Cowboys eventually found out just how thin they were at receiver, leaving Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, former undrafted free agent (and return specialist) KaVontae Turpin, and Tolbert as the only options left alongside CeeDee Lamb. Things became so dire prior to (and after) Gallup's eventual return that the Cowboys actively pursued Odell Beckham Jr. before signing T.Y. Hilton late in the campaign.

Dallas has since attempted to prevent such an outcome from occurring twice, acquiring Brandin Cooks in the offseason. They're also still hoping Tolbert ends up being more than a high-potential, low-output selection.

Tolbert returned home in the offseason, and with the assistance of quarterback Dak Prescott -- whom Tolbert said helped him by giving him a book to help him deal with mental obstacles -- Tolbert has learned from his difficult debut campaign and is ready to show how much he's grown from it.

"During the season, it was kind of hard to put it [behind] me," he said. "After the season, I actually had time to sit down and I read a book called 'Relentless by Tim Grover' -- Dak bought it for me. I read it and highlighted.

"I looked at how other guys deal with obstacles mentally. I went home, and to the Senior Bowl, saw all my family, friends and people in school and it reverted me to being that dude. I rewatched the stuff I did in college and then Dak hit me about running routes, and we jumped straight into it. Been working and building on that ever since.

"This offseason, I flushed [2022] and I'm ready for [2023]."

It doesn't hurt to return to a supportive receivers room, either, even when their presence might make it tougher for Tolbert to stick due to roster limits. After all, what Tolbert might need most is some guidance and the removal of expectation to truly shine.

He feels he's already making strides down that path.

"I'm excited to be able to jump into Year 2 and get back to the dude that I was in college that got me here," said Tolbert, matter-of-factly. "I'm confident I can be that guy and more. I started playing football late so I'm still learning to this day, and I'm not even sure where my ceiling is so I'm just excited to continue to keep going and getting with guys like Brandin Cooks -- he's been a big part of this offseason for me.

"We go eat, we talk ball, we work out together, all the little things. He's been in the league for a while and he's had six 1,000-yard seasons. He's a great receiver and a great vet to have under my belt. We talk and he sees in me what I see as well, and he told me, 'I'm gonna look out for you.'

"I'm so excited to go with him and learn more about the stuff that he sees."

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera not committed to Sam Howell as starter, happy with Commanders' QB competition

Ron Rivera made waves earlier this offseason when he stated second-year passer Sam Howell would start 2023 as the Commanders' top quarterback. How he'll finish remains far from certain.

news

Jets decide not to hold mandatory minicamps next week due to earlier training camp start date

The New York Jets have decided not to hold their mandatory minicamp next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the decision during his press conference Tuesday, attributing the decision to the team's earlier training camp start date.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says contract negotiations with QB Justin Herbert are 'ongoing'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on Monday described contract negotiations with Herbert as "ongoing" ahead of the team's annual golf charity event.

news

President Joe Biden welcomes Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs to White House

President Joe Biden hosted the Super Bowl LVII champions at the White House in Washington DC on Monday, nearly four months following the Chiefs' thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'unlikely' to sign free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

As soon as DeAndre Hopkins hit the free-agent market, the Cowboys were instantly added to the list of teams with whom Hopkins could sign. But Hopkins might not be as much of a guaranteed addition. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that while the Cowboys "don't dismiss any possibility," it is "unlikely" Dallas will sign Hopkins.

news

T.J. Watt reflects on 'frustrating' 2022 season, says he's 'evolving' training to avoid future injuries

T.J. Watt missed seven games in 2022 as he dealt with a variety of injuries, leading to a subpar follow-up to his Defensive Player of the Year showing. Heading into a new season, the Steelers OLB said he's "evolving" his approach as he get older to ensure he remains available on a consistent basis.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

After injury-riddled first two NFL seasons, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn hopes best is ahead

Injuries have limited playing time for CB Jaycee Horn over his first two seasons, but heading into 2023 the much-discussed 2021 first-round pick is hoping that the best is in front of him, and he'll be able to turn in a healthy and productive season.

news

Bills, LB Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After spending the last three seasons in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old will reunite with LB Von Miller once again.

news

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother to Kansas City's chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has died at the age of 85.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson senses a difference in Washington entering Year 2, and he attributes the shift to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More